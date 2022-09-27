Our youngest daughter, Catie, has been taking temperatures and putting bandages on stuffed animals since she was a little girl. On her 8th birthday, Catie declared that she would someday be a doctor, and she never wavered. Fast forward through the Biomedical Academy in high school, getting accepted into Ohio University’s Early Assurance Program (EAP) as a 17-year-old, majoring in biology with a minor in nutrition as an undergrad, and we arrive at the beginning of Medical School. In a way, the years have been a blur, but in reality, they have been carefully planned and beautifully executed.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO