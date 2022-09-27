Read full article on original website
Ohio State drops game trailer for Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers
Ohio State is ready for a fight against Rutgers this weekend, as evidenced in the new hype video the program dropped on Thursday. The Buckeyes will face off against the Scarlet Knights for the 9th time since 2014. Ohio State has taken the win in every contest since the series began, holding an 8-0 series lead. The Buckeyes have dominated each game, scoring 49+ points in every one, and dominating the score each time.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Final thoughts and a prediction
It’s homecoming weekend for Ohio State football. Rutgers is the opponent. Historically, that’s appropriate. Sure, Rutgers happens to be in the same conference as the Buckeyes. But not only is Ohio State 8-0 all-time against the Scarlet Knights, but the closest game in the series was the 49-27 matchup in 2020’s COVID-shortened season.
Ryan Day explains why Sonny Styles is 'special' as a freshman defensive back
Freshmen often struggle to find the field early at powerhouse programs. Freshmen defensive backs usually take even longer to develop from the high school ranks to college ball. Sonny Styles isn’t like most freshmen. He’s already proven to Ohio State coach Ryan Day that he’s more than capable of handling...
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
Ohio State football: 6 numbers the Buckeyes would like to fix against Rutgers
For Ohio State, September has been pretty darn good. Whichever spot from 1-3 anyone would place the Buckeyes in, Ohio State is clearly one of the nation’s top 3 teams, and has done absolutely nothing to hurt that standing. The long view, though, sees a few trends and issues that the Buckeyes might like to fix.
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4
The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
The one Rutgers player Ohio State football fans should worry about constantly gives the ball away
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rutgers’ biggest difference-maker against Ohio State football on Saturday will be a reigning second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection who might be the nation’s best at his position. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, that position is punter. Adam Korsak, like OSU punter Jesse...
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will continue to put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. We have now made...
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 6)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
A look at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dublin
Our youngest daughter, Catie, has been taking temperatures and putting bandages on stuffed animals since she was a little girl. On her 8th birthday, Catie declared that she would someday be a doctor, and she never wavered. Fast forward through the Biomedical Academy in high school, getting accepted into Ohio University’s Early Assurance Program (EAP) as a 17-year-old, majoring in biology with a minor in nutrition as an undergrad, and we arrive at the beginning of Medical School. In a way, the years have been a blur, but in reality, they have been carefully planned and beautifully executed.
