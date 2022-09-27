Myles Garrett’s Agent Provides Update For DE After Car Crash

The star player was taken to the hospital following a single-car accident after Monday’s practice.

Hours after Myles Garrett was taken to the hospital following a single-car crash, his agent, Nicole Lynn, provided an update on the star defensive end’s status, saying that Garrett has remained alert and responsive.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated. While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive,” Lynn wrote in a statement. “The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland first reported the news.

Around 3 p.m. local time, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche, while seemingly on his way home from Cleveland’s morning practice, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) officials told Justice. The vehicle reportedly went off the right side of the road and flipped several times before finally coming to rest.

OSHP told News 5 that Garrett and a female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both individuals were wearing seatbelts and officials said neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, according to Justice. The Browns said in a statement they are “in the process of gathering more information.”

