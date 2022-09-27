ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Porterville Recorder

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn (5). IPHRERBBSO. Chicago. Giolito542236. Lambert H,91-301121. Bummer BS,2-62-310001. R.López W,6-4110001. Graveman H,25100001. Hendriks S,34-38100012. Minnesota. Varland532223. Jax121100. J.López110001. Thielbar L,4-31-311001. Fulmer2-300000. Megill100011. WP_Varland,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

A-singled for Hedges in the 8th. 1-ran for Peralta in the 9th. E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges,...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 10, Texas 9

No outs when winning run scored. a-popped out for Winker in the 8th. b-singled for Mathias in the 10th. c-singled for Frazier in the 11th. 1-ran for France in the 10th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 10th. 3-ran for Plawecki in the 11th. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 8. HR_Huff (4),...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Porterville Recorder

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .320; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .300; M.Machado, San Diego, .297; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .288; Hoerner, Chicago, .285; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 114; Freeman, Los Angeles, 113; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. “The guys are still fighting. We’re looking to...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 5, Dallas 2

Dallas101—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Rossi 1 (Addison, Shaw), 9:01 (sh). 2, Dallas, Dellandrea 1 (Heiskanen, Peterson), 13:35 (sh). 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Petan, Jost), 15:57 (pp). Second Period_4, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Jost, Rossi), 14:03. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 1 (Shaw, Brodin), 2:39. 6, Dallas, Lundkvist 1 (Gurianov, Johnston), 8:33...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 4, Vancouver 3

Vancouver3000—3 First Period_1, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 1 (Hughes, Pettersson), 2:51. 2, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 2 (Pettersson, Miller), 9:56 (pp). 3, Seattle, Kartye 1 (Evans, Wright), 12:44 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Pearson 1 (Kuzmenko, Miller), 16:55 (pp). Penalties_Kempny, SEA (Roughing), 0:13; Garland, VAN (Roughing), 0:13; Wright, SEA (Holding), 8:08; Kuzmenko, VAN (Tripping), 12:35; Vancouver bench, served by Kuzmenko (Roughing), 13:37; Ekman-Larsson, VAN (Roughing), 13:37; Hughes, SEA (Roughing), 13:37; Burroughs, VAN (Fighting), 16:17; Hayden, SEA (Fighting), 16:17; Seattle bench, served by Lind (Roughing), 16:17; Fleury, SEA (Cross Checking), 18:28.
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 27, Miami 15

Cin_Mixon 5 run (McPherson kick), 10:19. Mia_FG J.Sanders 23, 6:05. Mia_FG J.Sanders 48, 7:31. Cin_Higgins 59 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:50. Mia_Edmonds 7 pass from Bridgewater (kick failed), :09. Third Quarter. Mia_FG J.Sanders 20, 2:40. Fourth Quarter. Cin_FG McPherson 19, 12:00. Cin_FG McPherson 57, 6:13. Cin_Hurst 2 pass from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
OAKLAND, CA
Porterville Recorder

Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Swiderski and Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +145, Charlotte FC +171, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 4, Columbus 2

St. Louis031—4 First Period_1, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Sweezey, Bayreuther), 3:50. Second Period_2, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Clayton, Nyquist), 11:07. 3, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug, Acciari), 12:19 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Tarasenko, Buchnevich), 12:47. 5, St. Louis, McGing 1 (Walker, Pitlick), 18:40. Third Period_6, St. Louis, Mikkola 1...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Carolina 5, Florida 2

Florida011—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 1 (Dzingel, Coghlan), 12:15 (pp). 2, Carolina, Stepan 1, 15:50 (sh). Penalties_de Haan, CAR (Cross Checking), 6:36; Montour, FLA (Holding), 11:37; Kase, CAR (Hooking), 15:40. Second Period_3, Carolina, Robidas 1 (LaBate, Rees), 2:32. 4, Florida, Bennett 1 (Luostarinen, Forsling), 3:25. 5, Carolina, Ponomarev 1...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
DALLAS, TX

