New York attorney general asks to expedite Trump investigation in new court filing
New York Attorney General Letitia James is demanding that her civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump "proceed quickly."
A Russian missile strike on a humanitarian convoy in Ukraine has killed 23 people, officials said as Vladimir Putin prepared to make a major speech on annexation plans. Nearly 30 more were wounded in the attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, acording to the regional governor.Over in Russia, Mr Putin is set to make his first public appearance today since so-called referendums were held in four occupied Ukrainian territories, in which he will declare the regions are now joining the Russian Federation.Preparations have been made at Moscow’s Red Square for a grand ceremony proclaiming the inclusion of...
Biden tells Floridians to heed warnings over Hurricane Ian: ‘The danger is real’
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned Florida residents to heed precautions and listen to officials as the “incredibly dangerous” Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Sunshine State. “This storm is incredibly dangerous, to state the obvious. It’s life-threatening. You should obey all warnings and directions from...
