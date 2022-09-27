A Russian missile strike on a humanitarian convoy in Ukraine has killed 23 people, officials said as Vladimir Putin prepared to make a major speech on annexation plans. Nearly 30 more were wounded in the attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, acording to the regional governor.Over in Russia, Mr Putin is set to make his first public appearance today since so-called referendums were held in four occupied Ukrainian territories, in which he will declare the regions are now joining the Russian Federation.Preparations have been made at Moscow’s Red Square for a grand ceremony proclaiming the inclusion of...

