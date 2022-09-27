ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

New Hope volleyball clipped by Oxford as Trojans prepare for playoffs

NEW HOPE — Midway through the fourth set of Thursday’s home match against Oxford, the New Hope High School volleyball team switched to a different rotation. With playoffs coming up in less than two weeks, the Trojans have been trying different things, hoping to see what might work best.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep capsules: Starkville looks to rebound against Clinton

Starkville survived a scare two Fridays ago against Louisville, a thrilling 21-20 victory that helped improve the Yellow Jackets to 4-0 on the season heading into last Friday’s game against Madison Central. Facing the reigning state champions, Starkville suffered its first loss of the season, a 41-21 gut punch...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Memphis, AL
City
Madison, MS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Monticello, MS
City
Madison, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
Columbus, MS
Sports
City
Columbus, MS
Montgomery, AL
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State defense off to solid start

Mississippi State was expected to build on its defensive success from last season. In 2021, the Bulldogs finished No. 31 in total defense although just No. 62 in scoring defense. MSU returned nearly every defensive starter, except for cornerback Martin Emerson; linebacker Aaron Brule transferred to Michigan State. And through...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Letourneau University#Huntingdon College#Hawks#Muw
Commercial Dispatch

Opposing beat writer Q&A: Travis L. Brown, Texas A&M

Mississippi State jumps back into Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Starkville. For a primer on the Aggies, The Dispatch caught up with Texas A&M beat writer Travis L. Brown...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Birney Imes Jr. named to MAB Hall of Fame

Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. was part of the five-person class inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame earlier this month. Imes began his broadcasting career with WCBI Radio in Columbus. He went on to open a network of radio stations between 1940 and 1950, known as...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Commercial Dispatch

James Redmond

WEST POINT — James Christopher “Rock” Redmond, 92, died Sept. 26, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Betty Hendricks

STARKVILLE — Betty Ruth Gainey Hendricks, 90, died Sept. 28, 2022, at Montgomery Gardens. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Welch Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tim Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Self Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings

Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Howard Ferguson

COLUMBUS — Howard Ferguson, 82, died Sept. 27, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bruce Leopold

STARKVILLE — Bruce David Leopold, 66, died Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Wake Forest Cemetery in Dancy. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Leopold was born Sept....
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Gloria Franklin

STARKVILLE — Gloria Jean Franklin, 81, died Sept. 21, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Rockhill U.M.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Richard Taylor

COLUMBUS — Richard Taylor, 67, died Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy