New Hope volleyball clipped by Oxford as Trojans prepare for playoffs
NEW HOPE — Midway through the fourth set of Thursday’s home match against Oxford, the New Hope High School volleyball team switched to a different rotation. With playoffs coming up in less than two weeks, the Trojans have been trying different things, hoping to see what might work best.
Prep capsules: Starkville looks to rebound against Clinton
Starkville survived a scare two Fridays ago against Louisville, a thrilling 21-20 victory that helped improve the Yellow Jackets to 4-0 on the season heading into last Friday’s game against Madison Central. Facing the reigning state champions, Starkville suffered its first loss of the season, a 41-21 gut punch...
Game of the week: West Point travels to play New Hope in district play
NEW HOPE — Last Friday was a deflating one for New Hope, a team that had just come off its first loss of the season to Itawamba Agricultural, looking to change the tides against local rival Columbus. The Falcons, who came into the game winless, didn’t let a bad...
Week 5 predictions: Not good news for Ole Miss in top-15 matchup with Kentucky
Mississippi State enjoyed a big win over Bowling Green last week, but when you leave a Southeastern Conference win on the table — as the Bulldogs did at LSU — it leaves an itch you really can’t scratch until you win another SEC game. The Bulldogs hope...
Julie Darty Dennis wants to keep making Mississippi State ‘a volleyball school’
STARKVILLE — When Mississippi State volleyball coach Julie Darty Dennis interviewed for her job with the Bulldogs in 2017, she walked around the Newell-Grissom Building and pointed out the things she wanted to improve. Over the past five years, MSU administration has granted all her requests. Items already checked...
Mississippi State hopes to see College Station version of Will Rogers in Texas A&M rematch
STARKVILLE — If a single game was a launching point for Mississippi State football expectations in 2022, it was the Texas A&M game a year ago. Quarterback Will Rogers was calm within the Kyle Field storm. He completed 46 of 59 passes (77.9 percent) for 408 yards and three...
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State defense off to solid start
Mississippi State was expected to build on its defensive success from last season. In 2021, the Bulldogs finished No. 31 in total defense although just No. 62 in scoring defense. MSU returned nearly every defensive starter, except for cornerback Martin Emerson; linebacker Aaron Brule transferred to Michigan State. And through...
Tuesday Replay: Despite the win, 97-yard Bowling Green touchdown drive a concern for Mississippi State
Mississippi State had little trouble with Bowling Green in a 45-14 win Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. But the Falcons’ nine-play, 97-yard touchdown drive early in the second quarter could pose potential problems for MSU’s defense down the road. Here’s how Bowling Green marched down the field and...
Caroline Peal scores hat trick for Heritage Academy girls soccer in regular-season finale win
For the first 20 minutes or so of the second half Tuesday, everything was going the way of Heritage Academy girls soccer, but the Patriots had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. After scoring two goals in quick succession in the first half, Heritage took a 2-1 lead...
Opposing beat writer Q&A: Travis L. Brown, Texas A&M
Mississippi State jumps back into Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Starkville. For a primer on the Aggies, The Dispatch caught up with Texas A&M beat writer Travis L. Brown...
‘It was always intense’: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is no stranger to playing Texas A&M
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach has had plenty of battles with Texas A&M in the past. When the Mississippi State coach was at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders and Aggies faced off every season as Big 12 Conference rivals. Tech won seven of the 10 matchups between the two, but three of the 10 games were decided by a touchdown or less.
Birney Imes Jr. named to MAB Hall of Fame
Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. was part of the five-person class inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame earlier this month. Imes began his broadcasting career with WCBI Radio in Columbus. He went on to open a network of radio stations between 1940 and 1950, known as...
James Redmond
WEST POINT — James Christopher “Rock” Redmond, 92, died Sept. 26, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Hendricks
STARKVILLE — Betty Ruth Gainey Hendricks, 90, died Sept. 28, 2022, at Montgomery Gardens. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Welch Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tim Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Self Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings
Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
Howard Ferguson
COLUMBUS — Howard Ferguson, 82, died Sept. 27, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Bruce Leopold
STARKVILLE — Bruce David Leopold, 66, died Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Wake Forest Cemetery in Dancy. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Leopold was born Sept....
Goings On with Grant: Two online stores move under one Hwy. 45 ‘brick and mortar’ roof
It’s a common saying that two minds are better than one. Well, these two Columbus business owners tend to prove just that. Shelby Pritchett and Megan Kleis have decided to expand their digital stores by sharing one brick-and-mortar location at 2401 Hwy. 45 N. Allen Dale’s men’s clothing and...
Gloria Franklin
STARKVILLE — Gloria Jean Franklin, 81, died Sept. 21, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Rockhill U.M.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Taylor
COLUMBUS — Richard Taylor, 67, died Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
