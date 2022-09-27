Read full article on original website
Related
Starkville Daily News
Lady Jackets lose at home to Lady Golden Wave in volleyball
The Lady Jackets had a lead in all four sets against the visiting Tupelo Lady Golden Wave, but they were only able to win one of those as Tupelo left Starkville with a 3-1 victory in Class 6A, Region 3. SHS head coach Haley Maughan considered the two teams pretty...
Starkville Daily News
Vols, Jackets look to bounce back in football
Starkville Academy head coach Chase Nicholson has said on several occasions that “winning is better than losing,” and he repeated that statement this week. The Volunteers and Starkville Yellow Jackets look to get back on track with wins this week. For more on these stories, plus the Starkville...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Jacket seniors contribute to sweep in volleyball
Sarah Skelton tied for the team-high in digs with five, while Tia Edwards shared the high in kills with four. It was Abby Musselwhite that had one of the biggest moments in the match against the Kosciusko Whippets when her ace closed out the first set 25-12 in favor of the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Clinton
The longtime Arrows coach has had some great players and teams over the years and has a state championship in his trophy case to prove it. He’s coached guys like Cam Akers, who is now doing his running for the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville Daily News
Theatre MSU hosts showing of “The Light Princess” for foster children
On Wednesday, September 28, the Theatre MSU is hosting a special show of their children’s play, “The Light Princess” at McComas Theatre. Starting at 5:30, Foster children, parents, and social workers will be welcomed into the theater to enjoy the play for free. Tonya Hays, the show’s director and the Assistant Professor of Theater Performance talked about the special show.
Starkville Daily News
Know Your Neighbor: Paige Watson is passionate about helping Main Street
If you walk through the front doors of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership with a question about something on Main Street, you will often find Paige Watson present and happy to answer. A Starkville native, Watson has devoted the last five years of her life to serving the city she loves and where she has lived for roughly 95 percent of her life.
Starkville Daily News
Starkville Oktibbeha School District earns B rating
The Starkville Oktibbeha School District has earned a B rating from the Mississippi Department of Education based on state test scores from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). "We celebrate our students and teachers and their hard work and determination to achieve state standards for learning," SOSD Superintendent Tony...
Starkville Daily News
Melby speaks to Kiwanians for last program of fiscal year
When Cindy Melby of the Laundry Love Ladies spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Starkville on Tuesday, September 27, she provided them three statistics. The first was that the nationwide poverty rate currently sits at 14.44 percent. The second was that the Mississippi poverty rate currently sits at 19.07 percent. The third was that the Starkville poverty rate currently sits at 28.31 percent, and that was a shock to Melby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starkville Daily News
Starkville Area Arts Council holds “Arts & Eats” Cookbook Party
On Friday, September 30, the Starkville Area Arts Council is hosting a party to celebrate their new cookbook that they released earlier this year. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., citizens of Starkville are invited to come to the Book Mart & Cafe, where they will be able to enjoy some of the recipes from the book.
Comments / 0