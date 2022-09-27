Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 10, Texas 9
No outs when winning run scored. a-popped out for Winker in the 8th. b-singled for Mathias in the 10th. c-singled for Frazier in the 11th. 1-ran for France in the 10th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 10th. 3-ran for Plawecki in the 11th. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 8. HR_Huff (4),...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
A-singled for Hedges in the 8th. 1-ran for Peralta in the 9th. E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges,...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
A-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. 1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th. E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). RBIs_Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn.
Porterville Recorder
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. “The guys are still fighting. We’re looking to...
Porterville Recorder
Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 4, Vancouver 3
Vancouver3000—3 First Period_1, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 1 (Hughes, Pettersson), 2:51. 2, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 2 (Pettersson, Miller), 9:56 (pp). 3, Seattle, Kartye 1 (Evans, Wright), 12:44 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Pearson 1 (Kuzmenko, Miller), 16:55 (pp). Penalties_Kempny, SEA (Roughing), 0:13; Garland, VAN (Roughing), 0:13; Wright, SEA (Holding), 8:08; Kuzmenko, VAN (Tripping), 12:35; Vancouver bench, served by Kuzmenko (Roughing), 13:37; Ekman-Larsson, VAN (Roughing), 13:37; Hughes, SEA (Roughing), 13:37; Burroughs, VAN (Fighting), 16:17; Hayden, SEA (Fighting), 16:17; Seattle bench, served by Lind (Roughing), 16:17; Fleury, SEA (Cross Checking), 18:28.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2
Dallas101—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Rossi 1 (Addison, Shaw), 9:01 (sh). 2, Dallas, Dellandrea 1 (Heiskanen, Peterson), 13:35 (sh). 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Petan, Jost), 15:57 (pp). Second Period_4, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Jost, Rossi), 14:03. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 1 (Shaw, Brodin), 2:39. 6, Dallas, Lundkvist 1 (Gurianov, Johnston), 8:33...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Cin_Mixon 5 run (McPherson kick), 10:19. Mia_FG J.Sanders 23, 6:05. Mia_FG J.Sanders 48, 7:31. Cin_Higgins 59 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:50. Mia_Edmonds 7 pass from Bridgewater (kick failed), :09. Third Quarter. Mia_FG J.Sanders 20, 2:40. Fourth Quarter. Cin_FG McPherson 19, 12:00. Cin_FG McPherson 57, 6:13. Cin_Hurst 2 pass from...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa Bay000—0 First Period_1, Nashville, Niederreiter 1 (Johansen), 16:15. Third Period_2, Nashville, Leonard 1 (McKeown), 17:22. Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-11-10_31. Tampa Bay 8-12-10_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 4. Goalies_Nashville, Lankinen 1-0-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 0-1-0 (31-29). A_7,492 (17,113). T_2:21. Referees_Wes McCauley,...
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 4, Columbus 2
St. Louis031—4 First Period_1, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Sweezey, Bayreuther), 3:50. Second Period_2, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Clayton, Nyquist), 11:07. 3, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug, Acciari), 12:19 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Tarasenko, Buchnevich), 12:47. 5, St. Louis, McGing 1 (Walker, Pitlick), 18:40. Third Period_6, St. Louis, Mikkola 1...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 5, Florida 2
Florida011—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 1 (Dzingel, Coghlan), 12:15 (pp). 2, Carolina, Stepan 1, 15:50 (sh). Penalties_de Haan, CAR (Cross Checking), 6:36; Montour, FLA (Holding), 11:37; Kase, CAR (Hooking), 15:40. Second Period_3, Carolina, Robidas 1 (LaBate, Rees), 2:32. 4, Florida, Bennett 1 (Luostarinen, Forsling), 3:25. 5, Carolina, Ponomarev 1...
