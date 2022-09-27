County making good on promise to find workable route for Lake Ming bike loop

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Public Works hosting bulky waste collection events in October
Kern County Public Works is hosting a bulky waste collection event at several locations in Bakersfield and another in Shafter in the coming weeks. The first one the department is hosting runs from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at three locations: the Roberts Lane Yard at 1900 Roberts Lane; in Kern Medical's Flower Street parking lot, at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.; and in the parking lot of the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St.
All Aboard! New train cars for the San Joaquins route to roll down Central California tracks
Train riders in Central California are about to get a substantial upgrade: new railcars, built in California.
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Collision on 99 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: California Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on northbound 99 near the California Avenue exit in the city of Bakersfield. CHP initiated a traffic break upon arrival and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. 29, according to the BPD. Their preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling south when he veered into […]
Bakersfield Now
Man killed in head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield
A 38-year-old man is dead and another man is injured after a head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:40 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center reported a crash on David Road, west of Edison Road. Officers investigated and it was revealed that a...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for public's help to locate adult reported missing
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an adult who was reported missing. Donna Wilson was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street. She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accused drunken driver charged with 3 felonies in fiery Taft Highway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence when she crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a home along Taft Highway, seriously injuring three people including a child, has been charged with three felonies. Madison Williams, 26, is charged with two DUI injury offenses and causing an inhabited dwelling to burn, according to […]
1 dead after crash south of Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management
Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO: Three arrested in Wasco after 'suspicious vehicle' found in orchard
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies from the Wasco and north area substation arrested three men after finding a suspicious vehicle in an orchard Monday. The deputies stopped to investigate the vehicle due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
Cold beer, hot brats, can't lose at Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest is nearly over but there's no need to travel to Germany to have a little fun. The Junior League of Bakersfield is back with its fourth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, offering an evening of food, games, beer and fun.
Taft Midway Driller
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
1 dead; hit-and-run crash on northbound Highway 99
Update: CHP have identified Jose Manuel Sanchez of Wasco as the driver of the GMC. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Tuesday night along Highway 99 in Bakersfield. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m., CHP officers responded to a crash involving one truck and another […]
Antelope Valley Press
Residents question Mojave port plans
MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it. Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.
Capping the 1,100 orphaned oil and gas wells polluting Kern County
Through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, California is one of 24 states charged with changing the process of plugging over 10,000 orphaned gas and oil wells nationwide.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Vatos Tacos brings food, fun to southwest
In America today, the dream of success in the restaurant business often starts with a food truck leading to catering leading to a brick-and-mortar location once you've proved you know how to keep people happy. That's the Vatos Tacos story in a nutshell. We first wrote about the business when...
KGET 17
Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
Comments / 0