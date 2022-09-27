When Cindy Melby of the Laundry Love Ladies spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Starkville on Tuesday, September 27, she provided them three statistics. The first was that the nationwide poverty rate currently sits at 14.44 percent. The second was that the Mississippi poverty rate currently sits at 19.07 percent. The third was that the Starkville poverty rate currently sits at 28.31 percent, and that was a shock to Melby.

