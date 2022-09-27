Read full article on original website
Mexico Plans $4-$5 Billion LNG Hub at Gulf Port
Mexico plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub worth between $4 billion and $5 billion in the Gulf of Mexico that will help serve European demand, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. The planned LNG facility in the port of Coatzacoalcos, in the eastern state...
Proserv Acquires Stake in Power System Monitoring Expert, Synaptec
Global controls technology company Proserv has acquired a minority stake in Glasgow-based power system monitoring expert, Synaptec, with whom it had initially formed a strategic alliance in October 2020 to drive forward the innovation of disruptive condition-monitoring technologies for the energy sector. Synaptec was developed as a spin-out business from...
Tidewater Orders NES Battery Package for PSV
Tidewater, one of the world's largest owners of offshore support vessels, will upgrade one of its platform supply vessels (PSV) North Pomor with a new battery package. Norway-based Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES), a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, announced it will provide the battery package and associated control system for battery charging for the retrofit project. The 2013-built North Pomor sails under the Norwegian flag and is already equipped with diesel-electric propulsion.
CBO Taps Wärtsilä for Offshore Vessel Fleet Decarbonization
Finland-based marine enginer maker and maritime technology provider Wärtsilä and Brazil-based offshore vessel owner Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) have signed an agreement for decarbonisation modelling. The objective is to support and accelerate CBO´s journey towards decarbonised operations for its fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one...
Spear Power Systems Promotes Kostos
Spear Power Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion energy storage systems, announced it has promoted Ryan Kostos to Applications Engineering Manager. Kostos will lead a team of applications engineers and product managers to drive Spear's roadmap, shape its products, and build on Spear's information exchange with customers and partners. Kostos...
Drone Activity Observed Near Total Offshore Installation in North Sea
TotalEnergies said on Thursday it had observed "unauthorized drone activity" near one of its offshore oil and gas installations in the North Sea. Denmark, has like other countries in the region, raised its safety level for its power and gas sector after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic Sea had been attacked.
Ulstein Develops High-capacity Foundation Installation Vessel
Norwegian-based shipbuilding and design group Ulstein has unveiled the design for a new foundation installation vessel enabling operators and contractors to efficiently transport and install monopiles or jacket foundations up to 5,000 tons. The new ULSTEIN HX122 vessel features an ULSTEIN X-BOW and an ultra-high-capacity 8,000 mt crane, engineered for...
Wing Sail-fitted VLCC Newbuild Delivered
A Chinese-built very large crude carrier (VLCC) fitted with fuel-saving and emissions-reducing wing sails has been delivered to China Merchants Group. The New Aden was handed over from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (DSIC) to China Merchant Energy Shipping Co., Ltd (CMES) on September 24. Built to China Classification Society...
Rain Lifts Rhine Water Levels, Helps Cool Off Cargo Rates
Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen sharply after rain this week, approaching normal levels and helping cool off cargo shipping rates, vessel brokers and commodity traders said on Thursday. Prices for cargo shipping are falling as vessels are able to load more freight, they said. Spot...
Solstad Offshore Wraps Transition of All Fleet Connectivity to Marlink
Maritime satellite communications company Marlink said Thursday that it had secured overall responsibility for the provision of hybrid network connectivity to the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore. In January 2020, Solstad Offshore renewed its connectivity contract with Marlink, committing 65 offshore vessels to Marlink’s high-throughput Ku-band VSAT service. The...
ClassNK Grants AIP for NYK's Ammonia Bunkering Vessel
Classification society ClassNK announced it has issued an approval in principle (AIP) for an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV) developed by Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line). The ABV developed by NYK Line will be used as a bunkering vessel for ammonia-fueled vessels, which are expected to be...
Offshore Vessel Firm Bourbon Sets Up Offshore Wind Division
French offshore vessel services firm Bourbon has set up a new division dedicated to offshore wind called Bourbon Wind, which will support the group's ambition to become a major player in the entire value chain: pre-studies, transport and installation services, field maintenance, floaters repair, and personnel transport. Bourbon Wind will...
Mitsubishi to Team Up with Port of Corpus Christi on US Ammonia Plant
Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority of the United States to collaborate on large-scale production facility of fuel ammonia in Texas. The move comes as part of Mitsubishi's efforts to create global supply...
Wind-powered Cargo Capacity Surpasses One Million DWT
Mitsui OSK Line’s installation of wind propulsion technology on a 99,000DWT bulker tips the balance of wind-powered cargo capacity over one million DWT (Photo: MOL) The latest installations of wind propulsion technology on large commercial vessels have tipped the amount of cargo that can be transported on vessels that make use of wind as a renewable energy source over the one million tonnes of deadweight (DWT) milestone.
Container Rates: Slide Begins as Long-term Shipping Rates Fall -Xeneta
Long-term contracted rates fell by 1.1% in September, marking the first drop since January and one of only three declines in the past 21 months, recent data from the Xeneta Shipping Index (XSI) reveals. However, analysts at Oslo-based Xeneta, which aggregates data from leading global shippers and freight forwarders, expect “it won’t be the last”, with market fundamentals suggesting the “halcyon days” of ever-increasing rates for carriers may be drawing to a close.
