Jamie Dimon, CEO of the U.S.'s largest bank JPMorgan Chase, said "we should keep our fingers crossed" that an economic slowdown caused by rising interest rates and inflation doesn't lead to large job losses.Dimon said there’s still a "small chance" that the Federal Reserve can steer the economy to a soft landing, where it calms inflation without causing a severe economic slowdown. What they're saying: "I think the Fed is a little late in raising rates," he told Axios. "Mortgage rates hit six and a half percent today. That clearly is going to cool the buying of homes and prices."Dimon...

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO