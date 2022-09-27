ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials. Top blockchain and crypto news: Digital dollar didgeridoos. Bitcoin softens as sterling sinks. ‘World’s dumbest’ crypto criminals nabbed in China. Forkast+. Short selling is good for any market, including crypto: Jim Rogers. With so-called stablecoins coming under a cloud...
Cryptocurrency crowd shrugs off market woes at upbeat TOKEN2049 conference

The first day of this year’s TOKEN2049 cryptocurrency conference kicked off Wednesday in Singapore, its second edition as an in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. If the virus failed to put a damper on the 2021 event at the peak of pandemic peril last year, its...
Binance launches ETHW mining pool, ETHW price surges

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its mining pool service for Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW), a forked version of Ethereum. Binance Pool said on Thursday that it offers zero pool fees for the ETHW pool during a promotion period until Oct. 29. ETHW price rose 9% over the...
Bitdeer leads US$250 mln fund to acquire assets from distressed miners: report

Crypto tycoon Jihan Wu’s crypto mining firm Bitdeer Technology Holdings is leading a US$250 million fund to acquire mining rigs from distressed miners amid the cryptocurrency bear market, according to Bloomberg. Fast facts. Bitdeer has invested US$50 million in it as a junior tranche — which will bear the...
Markets: XRP biggest loser in top 10, Bitcoin slips under US$19,000, Ether slumps

Bitcoin and Ether fell as much as 7% in afternoon trading in Asia as the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization lost ground across the board. XRP slid to erase most of its gains from the past week as optimism faded for any early resolution to its lawsuit with the US Security and Exchange Commission.
USDC coming to five additional blockchain ecosystems

Circle Internet Financial, Inc., the global financial technology company behind the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, will soon be making the token available on five additional blockchains, Chief Product Officer Nikhil Chandhok said on Wednesday at the company’s Converge22 conference. Fast facts. USDC is expected to function on Arbitrum, NEAR,...
The US Dollar vs Crypto

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. The US dollar is the biggest bet in the world right now. What does that mean for Bitcoin and crypto?. The dollar milkshake theory and where it leaves crypto is the focus of this...
Alex Mashinsky steps down as Celsius CEO

Alex Mashinsky, the chief executive officer of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network LLC which has filed for bankruptcy, has resigned from his position, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday. Fast facts. The company’s chief financial officer, Chris Ferraro, has been appointed as interim CEO and as chief...
Are DAOs above the rules?

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. A move against a DAO by the CFTC has got crypto incensed. Are they in the wrong though?. It’s a move that could shake up the whole of crypto, and we’ll be taking a closer look in this episode of The Daily Forkast, September 28.
Scalability is Ethereum’s post-Merge focus: Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said the next step for Ethereum after “The Merge” is scalability, speaking to Circle chief executive officer Jeremy Allaire at Circle’s Converge22 conference. The most important problem for Ethereum to address after the blockchain’s long-awaited Merge from proof of work to proof of...
Are stablecoins like Tether ready for regulatory scrutiny?

Lawmakers and regulators around the world have been racing to craft rules and regulations for stablecoins, and the recent collapse of the Terra UST algorithmic stablecoin has served as a tailwind to push the agenda forward. At a supranational level, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) was compelled to release a statement that cautioned: “The recent turmoil in crypto-asset markets highlights the importance of progressing ongoing work of the FSB and the international standard-setting bodies to address the potential financial stability risks posed by crypto-assets, including so-called stablecoins.”
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon on the Triangle economy

Jamie Dimon, CEO of the U.S.'s largest bank JPMorgan Chase, said "we should keep our fingers crossed" that an economic slowdown caused by rising interest rates and inflation doesn't lead to large job losses.Dimon said there’s still a "small chance" that the Federal Reserve can steer the economy to a soft landing, where it calms inflation without causing a severe economic slowdown. What they're saying: "I think the Fed is a little late in raising rates," he told Axios. "Mortgage rates hit six and a half percent today. That clearly is going to cool the buying of homes and prices."Dimon...
Japan plans new crypto transfer rules to combat money laundering

Japan is planning to introduce remittance rules to prevent money laundering through cryptocurrencies, Nikkei Asia reported Tuesday. The Japanese authorities plan to revise “The Act on Prevention of Transfer of Criminal Proceeds” to require exchanges to provide user data when sending crypto to another exchange, according to Nikkei Asia.
