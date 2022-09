If you’ve ever admired the artistry of calligraphy and wondered how to do it, Coffee and Calligraphy at CASI will teach you everything you need to know. They’re hosting a class on the art form for both members and nonmembers on Tuesday, October 4 from 9 – 11 a.m. Amy Nielsen, director of the Art […]

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO