High School Scoreboard Show "Pick 6" week 7 rankings

Class 7A

All top six teams in the 7A “Pick 6” were in action last week and only four of them would pick up wins, including No. 1 Buford, who defeated Marietta 14-0 to improve to 5-0. No. 2 Colquitt County, No. 3 Mill Creek, and No. 4 Carrollton were also victorious last week and with No. 9 Grayson falling to Lowndes 24-14, all moved up a position from last week. Parkview’s loss to Mill Creek dropped them to No. 10 and with Kennesaw Mountain’s 60-6 win over South Cobb, they round out the top six at No. 6.

1. Buford (5-0)

2. Colquitt County (5-0)

3. Mill Creek (5-0)

4. Carrollton (6-0)

5. Valdosta (6-0)

6. Kennesaw Mountain (5-0)

In The Hunt

7. Walton (3-1)

8. Lambert (5-0)

9. Grayson (4-1)

10. Parkview (4-1)

Class 6A

No changes took place in the top six of the 6A “Pick 6” rankings as the four of the six teams in action all picked up wins. No. 1 Langston Hughes, No. 3 Roswell, No. 5 Rome, and No. 6 Woodward Academy all improved in the win column last week while No. 2 Lee County and No. 4 Gainesville had the week off.

1. Hughes (5-0)

2. Lee County (4-1)

3. Roswell (4-1)

4. Gainesville (5-0)

5. Rome (4-1)

6. Woodward Academy (4-1)

In The Hunt

7. Marist (3-2)

8. Thomas County Central (5-0)

9. Houston County (5-0)

10. Blessed Trinity (4-1)

Class 5A

With No. 1 Cartersville and No. 5 Dutchtown off last week, just four of the 5A top six “Pick 6” teams hit the field and all four, No. 2 Ware County, No. 3 Kell, No. 4 Creekside and No. 6 Coffee all defeated their opponents, therefore no changes occurred in the 5A “Pick 6”.

1. Cartersville (5-0)

2. Ware County (4-0)

3. Kell (5-0)

4. Creekside (3-2)

5. Dutchtown (5-0)

6. Coffee (4-1)

In The Hunt

7. Calhoun (3-2)

8. Loganville (6-0)

9. Jones County (4-2)

10. Eastside (4-1)

Class 4A

All six of the top six 4A “Pick 6” teams were in action last week, but unfortunately for Starr’s Mill, who took on No. 3 Troup, they would be they only team to suffer defeat, thus dropping them from No. 4 to No. 7. The Starr’s Mill loss made room for Perry, who defeated Howard 49-0, to move to No. 4 and Burke County, who defeated Statesboro 35-32, to move to No. 5. Whitewater, who improved to 4-1 after their 29-21 win over LaGrange, rounds out the top six at No. 6.

1. Cedartown (5-0)

2. North Oconee (5-0)

3. Troup (5-0)

4. Perry (4-1)

5. Burke County (5-0)

6. Whitewater (4-1)

In the Hunt

7. Starr’s Mill (4-1)

8. Benedictine (3-2)

9. Pace Academy (5-1)

10. Wayne County (4-1)

Class 3A

Four of the top six 3A “Pick 6” teams hit the field last week with two of them falling to their opponents and the other two picking ups wins.. No.

Cedar Grove came up short in their attempt to take down another 7A team as they loss to Colquitt County 39-17. Crisp County was the other team to lose as they were topped by Northside Warner-Robins 29-10, dropping from No. 3 to No. 10. Calvary Day and Sandy Creek were both winners and with the Crisp County loss, moved up in the rankings as Calvary Day takes the No. 3 position and Sandy Creek the No. 4 spot. Dougherty moves to No. 5 and Carver-Columbus No. 6.

1. Cedar Grove (3-2)

2. Carver-Atlanta (3-1)

3. Calvary Day (4-0)

4. Sandy Creek (5-1)

5. Dougherty (5-0)

6. Carver-Columbus (3-1)

In The Hunt

7. Oconee County (3-2)

8. Peach County (3-2)

9. Stephens County (4-1)

10. Crisp County (3-2)

Class 2A

Five of the six top six 2A “Pick 6” teams were in action last week and all five picked up wins. No. 4 Appling County had the week off, so no changes took place in the rankings.

1. Fitzgerald (5-0)

2. Pierce County (5-0)

3. South Atlanta (4-0)

4. Appling County (2-1)

5. North Cobb Christian (6-0)

6. Columbia (4-1)

In The Hunt

7. Putnam (4-1)

8. Rockmart (2-2)

9. Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3)

10. Thomson (3-1)

Class A Division I

For the third week in a row, the 1A Division I “Pick 6” had no changes as three of the top six teams had the week off and the three in action last week all picked up victories.

1. Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)

2. Swainsboro (5-0)

3. Rabun County (5-0)

4. Brooks County (4-1)

5. Irwin County (4-1)

6. Bleckley County (5-0)

In The Hunt

7. Darlington (5-0)

8. Elbert County (5-0)

9. Whitefield Academy (4-1)

10. Lamar County (5-1

Class A Division II

All six of the top six teams in the 1A Division II “Pick 6” were in action last week, each of them picking up victories, therefor no changes occurred in the rankings.

1. Early County (6-0)

2. Bowdon (4-1)

3. Clinch County (5-1)

4. Johnson County (4-0)

5. Washington-Wilkes (4-1)

6. Aquinas (4-1)

In The Hunt

7. Schely County (3-2)

8. Charlton County (3-2)

9. McIntosh County Academy (4-1)

10. Telfair County (4-1)