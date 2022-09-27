ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Rhodes
2d ago

This is a testament to how absolutely ridiculous and crime ridden Chicago has become! For a person to claim “Chicago” like some sort of badge of honor in the streets! Wake up Leadership in Chicago! Stop tying law enforcement’s hands with all these ridiculous rights for the criminals making it difficult to prosecute them!

Bambi Goode
2d ago

He's probably not actually from Chicago, probably from a suburb. A lot of people from the burbs say they're from Chicago, either to sound tough as some comments have mentioned or because no one knows where the hell Palatine is lol. Sometimes I'm from Chicago, really means I'm from the Northern part of Illinois from a town you've never heard of but is within 2 hours of Chicago 😂

Roman Feris
2d ago

I love reading News like this, it's great when a criminal is t stoped by a good. lawful citizen who's not afraid to standup for righteousness, the culprit is in a red State raised by. blue State, he's in for a unexpected surprise. by saying he's from Chicago he's telling the mindset of progressive Dems ideology. thankfully things are. slowly turning around, and the Lefties say putting criminals in jail is racist, their good people and deserve a second chance, but the Dems are like an old dog that won't learn new tricks the Dems refuse to own up to their failure, they won't say I'm sorry I made a mistake and the American people are waking up to this, it's got to be about God Family and Country.

