Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria KingsDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
San Diego County and city leaders plan to work together to increase housing
SAN DIEGO — For the first time in more than two decades, the City of San Diego and San Diego County leaders are coming together to work on a single issue. The joint plan focuses on increasing the supply of affordable housing in the region. “San Diegans deserve government...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
sdrostra.com
McCann: U.S. Postal Service Certifies Ammar Campa-Najjar’s Address is in City of San Diego
Chula Vista Councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is providing additional documentation backing his claim that opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar does not reside in the City of Chula Vista. press release at San Diego News Desk. prior press release from former Chula Vista Mayor Shirley Horton. Some of the documentation…
NBC San Diego
In Your Neighborhood: Surf in the West, Pozole in the East Drive Oceanside's 200-Year History
In NBC 7's latest edition of In Your Neighborhood, we're bringing you stories about the people and culture of Oceanside. From longstanding surf competitions flanked by the iconic pier, to the city's robust history of Black and Latino root setting — we're bringing the essence of Oceanside to you if you're not already familiar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
Why are there still no improvements to Granger Music Hall in National City?
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An historic music hall in National City has been deteriorating for years, Granger Music Hall on fourth street has been trashed by people breaking into the property and using it as a place to sleep. 20 years ago Granger Music Hall used to be a...
KPBS
With San Diego's COVID tenant protections expiring, some renters worry about where to live
Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six who rents a home in City Heights. She's lived in the San Diego neighborhood for decades after leaving behind a life in Somalia. "So I grew up in City Heights as well, and when my family was renting, it looked like community. It looked like where all families stay together," Abdi told KPBS.
NBC San Diego
Backlog of San Diego Murder Cases Delaying Justice for Families of Victims
On a Monday night in July of 2021, 25-year-old Jose “Johnny” Garcia lay bleeding on the sidewalk in the Gaslamp Quarter of downtown San Diego. Paramedics applied chest compressions to try to restart his heart. Despite their best efforts, the gunshot wound to his neck proved fatal. His family still feels the loss 14 months later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless
EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
kusi.com
Dan Shae: Why are Todd Gloria’s homeless reports are so hard to verify??
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to get worse as mayor Todd Gloria continues to claim San Diego has the situation handled. Dan Shea, CEO of the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to talk about Todd Gloria’s claims and what makes the Mayor’s words so unreliable.
KPBS
The meaning of an apology, 80 years later
On Jan. 27 1942, just 51 days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, members of the San Diego City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that called for the FBI to remove Japanese Americans from the city. "It is urged upon said Federal Bureau of Investigation that said enemy...
News 8 KFMB
Carlsbad FD add temporary 7th fire station to better response times, keep up with population growth
In 2021, an evaluation found the Carlsbad Fire Department was lagging on response times and needed more apparatus and crew. The City is now making investments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Family Looks Back at More Than a Century in Oceanside and Reflects on Rich History of ‘Eastside'
The City of Oceanside is known for celebrating its birthday on July 3rd and then the country's birthday on July 4th. While Oceanside was incorporated in 1888, its history dates back years further and was founded by Andrew Jackson Myers, who settled in the San Luis Rey valley in the late 1870s.
Eater
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
San Diego man convicted of selling pills that caused marine's overdose death
A San Diego man is set to be sentenced early next year for selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the overdose death of an active-duty U.S. Marine.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County homeless motel vouchers
September 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a warning letter to El Cajon’s Mayor and City Council on Sept. 23 demanding that the city rescind warning notices sent to hotels housing homeless individuals under the County of San Diego’s voucher program. Bonta letters calls the County’s program “unquestionably legal” and claims the city’s notices constitute unlawful discrimination under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, which prohibits housing discrimination based on income source.
News 8 KFMB
The bioluminescence waves are back in San Diego
The waves in the ocean, are once again glowing on Wednesday night. The Red Tide is back and bringing with it, quite a spectacular show along our coast.
Bill Walton Urges San Diego Mayor to ‘Step Aside’ Over Homeless Crisis
Basketball legend and San Diego native Bill Walton issued a scathing rebuke of Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday regarding his handling of homelessness in the city, calling him a “failed mayor” and asking that he step aside to make way for different leadership. The 69-year-old UCLA and NBA champion...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Tenants Sent Eviction Notice By Mistake
Tenants in a 42-unit Linda Vista building were scared and confused after receiving eviction notices nearly three weeks ago, but the owner of the building says those were never sent. Earlier Thursday, when tenants of the Casa Linda Apartments believed they were being evicted, they were rallying together, demanding protections...
Comments / 1