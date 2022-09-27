Week 5 takeaways from all 11 area high school football games

Buy Now Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) winds up to pass during the Wildcats' game against Prosper at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, September 16, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Al Key/DRC

All 11 high school football teams within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area have now played half their regular season games with Week 5 complete.

Just three undefeated teams remain in Argyle, Guyer and Lake Dallas after Sanger lost last Friday. It was a challenging week overall for area schools in going a combined 5-6. With six weeks of the regular season remaining (including one bye week for each team), there is still much to be learned and determined.

Braswell wide receiver Ja'Ryan Wallace (1) makes a nice run after a catch during their game against Allen at Carrico Stadium Friday, September 23, 2022.

Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) crosses the goal line untouched after a long run against Saginaw during their game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, September 15, 2022.