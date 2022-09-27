ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best cats for kids: 10 child-friendly felines

From sweet and gentle to energetic and playful, here are the best cats for kids, with feline friends to suit every family. Choosing the right feline friend for your family isn’t always easy, which is where our guide to the best cats for kids can come in handy. While there are lots of wonderful breeds out there, they’re not all suitable for busy homes, so ensuring you’ve selected a kitty whose personality fits your lifestyle is key.
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day

When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Doorbell Cam Catches Touching Reunion Between Lost Cat and Family

The sweet reunion between an owner and her cat was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and published on the popular Reddit forum "Aww," where it quickly went viral. Shared by u/Just_Another_Frodo, the post received more than 30,000 votes as viewers watched the pet owner realize the cat walking around the corner was her own cat, Oliver, who got out of the house early that morning.
Lost Long Island Cat Returns Home in Hilarious and Unexpected Way

A missing pet is one of the worst things imaginable. You spend hours, days, even weeks searching for them, calling them back home and posting fliers. You would do anything to just have them safely back in your arms. At some point, all you have to do is hope they'll return because believe it or not, it can happen.
Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together

A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
Best Cats in Movies & TV: From Salem to Snowball

Surely, you’ve heard the expression “like trying to herd cats” when talking about a virtually impossible task. Well, Shirley – and whoever else may be reading this – what if there was another comparable that made herding cats look no harder than breathing? What if the expression was, instead, “like trying to film cats”? Just think of movies or TV shows that have cats in major roles, like Keanu, Pet Sematary, or even Shrek 2. Cats don’t listen. Or, rather, they listen just fine and don’t care. They change the hierarchy of the production team: the director isn’t in charge, the cat is. So kudos to those that not only got these cats on camera, but got them to cooperate. Your levels of sorcery know no bounds.
