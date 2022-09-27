Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Man Slap Bear To Protect His Girlfriend and Dogs
In this insane viral footage, a man protects his girlfriend and his dogs from a bear that barges onto their property. In the crazy video, the man slaps at the huge creature, which appears to be a North American brown bear. The man and woman are first shocked when they...
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
My neighbours keeps throwing buckets of peanut, cat food & bird food into my garden & now it’s destroyed, I’m fuming
YOU DON'T get to chose who your neighbours are, but you of course hope to get on with them. but one neighbour is at their wits end thanks to their neighbour's strange habit that is destroying their garden. Taking to Reddit the anonymous person shared how their neighbour has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best cats for kids: 10 child-friendly felines
From sweet and gentle to energetic and playful, here are the best cats for kids, with feline friends to suit every family. Choosing the right feline friend for your family isn’t always easy, which is where our guide to the best cats for kids can come in handy. While there are lots of wonderful breeds out there, they’re not all suitable for busy homes, so ensuring you’ve selected a kitty whose personality fits your lifestyle is key.
msn.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Suddenly Seeing a Groundhog Outside the Window Is Too Cute for Words
Video of two worlds colliding is the absolute best thing you'll see on the internet today. Hands down, guaranteed. Brought to us by TikTok creator @cortneyscritters, the footage shows her cat meeting a groundhog on her property in the coolest way possible. The cats reaction is absolutely precious — take a look.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doorbell Cam Catches Touching Reunion Between Lost Cat and Family
The sweet reunion between an owner and her cat was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and published on the popular Reddit forum "Aww," where it quickly went viral. Shared by u/Just_Another_Frodo, the post received more than 30,000 votes as viewers watched the pet owner realize the cat walking around the corner was her own cat, Oliver, who got out of the house early that morning.
pethelpful.com
Lost Long Island Cat Returns Home in Hilarious and Unexpected Way
A missing pet is one of the worst things imaginable. You spend hours, days, even weeks searching for them, calling them back home and posting fliers. You would do anything to just have them safely back in your arms. At some point, all you have to do is hope they'll return because believe it or not, it can happen.
Children horrified to learn they've been eating rabbits disguised as chicken: 'We always ate rabbits in the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother and her siblings were children, they didn't get a say in what my grandmother cooked for dinner. They weren't allowed to have likes and dislikes; they weren't even allowed to have preferences.
lovemeow.com
Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together
A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
Woman in Mind review – when the vicar’s wife’s worst nightmare is her own life
It’s clear from the very beginning of Woman in Mind that something is terribly wrong. “I love you more than words can ever say,” declares Susan’s dishy husband. But husbands never say things like that in Alan Ayckbourn plays, and they’re rarely dishy, so he must surely be a hallucination.
Collider
Best Cats in Movies & TV: From Salem to Snowball
Surely, you’ve heard the expression “like trying to herd cats” when talking about a virtually impossible task. Well, Shirley – and whoever else may be reading this – what if there was another comparable that made herding cats look no harder than breathing? What if the expression was, instead, “like trying to film cats”? Just think of movies or TV shows that have cats in major roles, like Keanu, Pet Sematary, or even Shrek 2. Cats don’t listen. Or, rather, they listen just fine and don’t care. They change the hierarchy of the production team: the director isn’t in charge, the cat is. So kudos to those that not only got these cats on camera, but got them to cooperate. Your levels of sorcery know no bounds.
16 Parents Who Aren't Afraid To Be The Smartest Person In The Room
These aren't your average parent hacks.
Comments / 0