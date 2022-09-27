Read full article on original website
CDC relaxes mask mandates in health care settings, what it means for Arkansas health care workers
Federal officials have recently relaxed some masking rules after more than two years of pandemic precautions, allowing health care workers in Arkansas to finally again treat patients face to face.
A closer look at mental health aid available in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has given many of us time to get in touch with ourselves and realize that our mental health could use improvement— but what if the mental health assistance you're looking for isn't readily available?. That also raised the question of how likely...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
CDC's Updated Hospital Masking Guidance May Not Be What You Think, as Top Doc Explains
News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had changed its masking guidelines for health care settings has been headlines this week, but how exactly has it changed?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer is more complex than many may know. "This is a little bit of a complicated...
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County suffers another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 115th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases fell sharply in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Tuesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,284. Total Active Cases: 41, down 13 since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,143.
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger
Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
Arkansas rice industry donates 214,900 lbs. to local foodbank in honor of Rice Month
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas rice industry donated more than 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of National Rice Month on Thursday, September 29. The donation came from seven different mills and will provide over 1.6 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors all across the state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Another warm-up on the way?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It seems like fall-like conditions have finally made their way into the natural state. Since this is Arkansas, high temperatures are still expected to be in the 80s, but for this time of year, it is lower 80s with generally low humidity. However, it looks...
Arkansans relief groups send volunteers to helping hand in Florida
ARKANSAS, USA — Central Arkansas to Florida is a long trip to make, but Arkansans are responding to the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian— although they'll be walking into the face of destruction, these volunteers are ready. Christopher Easley, a Red Cross member, is...
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
5newsonline.com
Officials: All Arkansas counties under moderate wildfire risk
ARKANSAS, USA — Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a moderate wildfire risk. The Arkansas Forestry Division also said that there are 10 counties that are under a burn ban including Crawford County and Sebastian County. However the increased risk is not...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Several more counties under burn bans
With only a few isolated showers over the last few weeks, Arkansas is continuing to dry out.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas Outdoor Social benefits Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation
Farmers Bank & Trust hosted its third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social in Columbia County on September 16-17. The two-day, three-event benefit served as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. The affair consisted of a free fishing derby at the Southern Arkansas University Engineering Pond on Friday,...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
ualrpublicradio.org
Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
Kait 8
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
Comments / 0