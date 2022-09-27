ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route

The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
Muse announces tour stop in Columbus with special guest Evanescence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Muse has announced their North American tour dates and locations for the Will Of The People world tour, with a stop in Columbus. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday,...
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
First-ever true crime festival taking over Columbus this weekend

The Obsessed Network, the hit true crime podcast company behind fan-favorite “True Crime Obsessed” announcing its first-ever OBSESSED FEST, the ultimate true crime-filled weekend for fans! The three-day festival will include some of the biggest names in true crime podcasting and consist of panels, live shows, meet and greets, an epic drag brunch and bingo and interactive exhibits focused around the true crime community. OBSESSED FEST will take place from September 30th - October 2nd at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus, Ohio.
Fall family-friendly events for the season at Dawes Arboretum

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Dawes Arboretum invites visitors to see the spectacular beauty of fall foliage as thousands of trees begin to transition, along with family - friendly events throughout the months of September, October and November. “Fall is an incredibly beautiful season here at The Dawes Arboretum,”...
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
Fall events and activities planned for the season around Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Cooler temperatures, college football and changing foliage means it’s officially fall. Whether you’re looking to enjoy apple orchards and pumpkin patches with the family or picturesque hikes with friends, there’s plenty to do in Columbus this fall. Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus to share ideas of things to do this season!
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
