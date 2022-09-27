Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Abandoned baby gets headstone after 103 years thanks to Columbus Rotary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A special memorial was held Thursday for a Columbus baby who was abandoned and died more than 100 years ago. "Baby Jim" was buried in an unmarked grave at Green Lawn Cemetery 103 years ago after he died from the stomach flu. It was a...
myfox28columbus.com
10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route
The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
myfox28columbus.com
Experience Columbus launches Ohio Style Pizza Trail to celebrate national pizza month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of national pizza month, Experience Columbus is launching a new Columbus Style Pizza Trail to help visitors and locals discover Columbus-style pizza. Defined by its thin crust, small square slices, and edge-to-edge toppings Columbus-style pizza can be traced back to 1934, according to...
myfox28columbus.com
Mom of three who gunned down during weekend bar fight, remembered as vibrant and loving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a young mom who lost her life to gun violence over the weekend when shots were fired inside an eastside bar, is remembering her for her friendship and laughter. "She was vibrant, sarcastic, and her laugh was deep," Tiara Walton said as...
myfox28columbus.com
Muse announces tour stop in Columbus with special guest Evanescence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Muse has announced their North American tour dates and locations for the Will Of The People world tour, with a stop in Columbus. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday,...
myfox28columbus.com
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
myfox28columbus.com
First-ever true crime festival taking over Columbus this weekend
The Obsessed Network, the hit true crime podcast company behind fan-favorite “True Crime Obsessed” announcing its first-ever OBSESSED FEST, the ultimate true crime-filled weekend for fans! The three-day festival will include some of the biggest names in true crime podcasting and consist of panels, live shows, meet and greets, an epic drag brunch and bingo and interactive exhibits focused around the true crime community. OBSESSED FEST will take place from September 30th - October 2nd at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus, Ohio.
myfox28columbus.com
Fall family-friendly events for the season at Dawes Arboretum
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Dawes Arboretum invites visitors to see the spectacular beauty of fall foliage as thousands of trees begin to transition, along with family - friendly events throughout the months of September, October and November. “Fall is an incredibly beautiful season here at The Dawes Arboretum,”...
myfox28columbus.com
Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
myfox28columbus.com
Man accused of throwing food, drinks at employees in Westerville restaurant in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man caught on video throwing food and drinks at a Westerville restaurant employee is in custody. Westerville Police announced on Thursday that Michael Gary Smith II was taken into custody after police received a tip from the public. Westerville Police released surveillance video from...
myfox28columbus.com
Authentic Mexican dishes to find for Hispanic Heritage Month at El Vaquero Restaurant
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — El Vaquero was founded more than two decades ago by Efrain Quezada and Fernando Morales who set out to establish and open a Mexican restaurant dedicated to the style of “on the range” cooking. Today, El Vaquero has 11 locations around Columbus. For...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
myfox28columbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
myfox28columbus.com
Linden shooting victim's mom and sister speak out as she fights for her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Marissa Jones, 33, is fighting for her life in the ICU after someone shot her outside a gas station on Sept. 21. "It’s heartbreaking," Jones' older sister, Aleshia Osley, said, "It’s heartbreaking to see her there." When Jones' mom received a call about...
myfox28columbus.com
Fall events and activities planned for the season around Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Cooler temperatures, college football and changing foliage means it’s officially fall. Whether you’re looking to enjoy apple orchards and pumpkin patches with the family or picturesque hikes with friends, there’s plenty to do in Columbus this fall. Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus to share ideas of things to do this season!
myfox28columbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Symphony kicks off masterworks season of Carmina Burana this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Symphony kicks off its masterworks season with the epic Carmina Burana on this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre. Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1 at 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. Tickets start at $10...
myfox28columbus.com
10-year-old student charged after taking gun to Columbus elementary school zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after police said he took a gun to a Columbus elementary school zone. Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, school faculty at Westgate Alternative Elementary School notified Columbus police that a student took a handgun into the school zone.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
