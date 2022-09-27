Will the Eagles, atop the NFC East and soaring high, do the "Douggie P" all over the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend?. Driving the news: The Birds, among the NFL's last two undefeated teams, square off Sunday against their former head coach Doug Pederson, now leading the 2-1 Jaguars, in his return to the Linc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO