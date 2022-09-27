Donald Trump has avoided a deposition for a long-running class action fraud lawsuit by remaining in Florida as Hurricane Ian bore down.Mr Trump’s deposition today had to be rescheduled as lawyers for the plaintiffs told a New York federal judge the former president would not move the meeting from his Florida residence to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because of the severity of the storm.The new deadline for Mr Trump to be deposed is now 31 October.In another court filing by Mr Trump’s legal team, it was revealed that he hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents...

