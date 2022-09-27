Read full article on original website
Lawyers for Musk and Twitter argue over the exchange of information
On September 27, a preliminary hearing took place in Twitter's legal case to force billionaire Elon Musk to complete his $44 billion takeover.
Elon Musk spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after announcing he would buy Twitter, texts show
A text from Satya Nadella shows he had a phone call with Elon Musk where Musk gave him "feedback" on Microsoft Teams.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of homes. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday afernoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marches inland, Ian’s hurricane force winds are likely to be felt well into central Florida.
Trump news – live: Ex-president avoids deposition by staying in Florida during Hurricane Ian
Donald Trump has avoided a deposition for a long-running class action fraud lawsuit by remaining in Florida as Hurricane Ian bore down.Mr Trump’s deposition today had to be rescheduled as lawyers for the plaintiffs told a New York federal judge the former president would not move the meeting from his Florida residence to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because of the severity of the storm.The new deadline for Mr Trump to be deposed is now 31 October.In another court filing by Mr Trump’s legal team, it was revealed that he hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents...
