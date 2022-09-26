Read full article on original website
BBC
Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk
BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
