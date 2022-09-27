ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County Sheriff's Office adds mental health co-responder

By Cole Villena, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
  • Williamson County law enforcement agencies have bolstered mental health response in 2022.
  • Alex MacNicol, a mental health professional with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System, will be on call from 1-9 p.m. on weekdays.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office launched a new co-responder program to improve its response to mental health crises in the county.

Through the program, Alex MacNicol, a professional with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System, will join deputies on calls to provide residents with support, resources and a non-law enforcement response.

MacNicol will work from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, which Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said is when the department experiences its highest volume of mental health-related calls. Unlike similar programs in other areas, MacNicol will not ride along with deputies during patrols and will instead be summoned to incidents after law enforcement has secured areas.

Opinion:Organizations must confront mental health challenges in rural America

"The way Williamson County is growing, it seems like on a daily basis, we are experiencing somebody going through a mental health or emotional crisis," Rhoades said. "This is just another tool that we can have to help these individuals out."

The National Alliance for Mental Illness found that around 21% of Americans experience some kind of mental illness. So do nearly 44% of people imprisoned in state and federal prisons.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office calls involving mental health crises, including psychological emergencies, suicide attempts and other mental health issues, increased from 169 calls in 2018 to 213 the following year.

Several Williamson County law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff's department, launched crisis intervention teams earlier this year to train police personnel to better serve residents in a mental health crisis.

Lt. Chris Mobley, who helped launch the program, told The Tennessean the goal is to divert residents out of the criminal justice system by connecting them with resources such as NAMI Middle Tennessee, Youth Villages, Volunteer Behavioral Health, Rolling Hills Hospital and the Williamson Medical Center.

Having access to a mental health professional who isn't a law enforcement officer, Mobley hopes, will give the department another way to accomplish this goal.

The position is funded through March 2023 via the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Program organizers said they are close to securing funding through 2025.

"We can focus on it from a mental health standpoint, not necessarily a law enforcement standpoint," Mobley said. "That would be different from the old days, where we didn't have the capability. We would simply put them in a jail cell, and that's not the appropriate response."

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee.

