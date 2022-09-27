ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Pickleball: The sport taking over in Williamson County

By Kenya Anderson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E06zm_0iBQov0N00

Two years ago, tennis coach Evan Smith said the pickleball craze had yet to reach Williamson County.

Few teams. Even fewer instructors and clinics.

Getting a pickleball court reservation? No problem.

Fast forward to this summer. The Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood was a hub for pickleball-playing residents and visitors.

And this fall, it continues.

“People play once, and get 'the bug' and want to keep playing and invite people to play,” Smith said.

For subscribers:5 things you need to know about Spring Hill Crossings including potential pickleball courts

The game is a combination of tennis, pingpong and badminton played on a court about one-third the size of a tennis court. The ball moves slower than a tennis ball, making it easier for people of all ages and athleticism to participate.

‘I would play every day if I could’

Katherine Koonce discovered pickleball two years ago on a wellness retreat. The game is not only fun, she said, but good exercise and a stress reliever.

“I play once or twice a week, but I would play every day if I could,” Koonce said.

Koonce, head of school at the Covenant School in Nashville, loved the game so much that she added pickleball to the school’s physical education initiatives.

It’s become a favorite activity for students. Splitting a basketball court into three pickleball courts, they pick up skills of the game, regardless of age.

‘It’s something that anyone can do’

Williamson County recreational centers enjoy two leagues – 16 teams. Courts fill up quickly. And the facilities now have five instructors, including Melissa Powell.

Powell began playing pickleball eight years ago with a friend. Now, she's a Level 2 instructor with the International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association. She has also played professionally.

“I like that it promotes a healthy lifestyle that anyone can play,” she said.

Powell, a physical education teacher in Rutherford County for the past 30 years, is looking forward to teaching pickleball during her retirement years.

“Teaching children is a joy, and teaching adults is a joy for me, too," she said "And it’s something that anyone can do."

‘Now that I’m retired I play more than her’

Tracie Janatsch discovered pickleball is a great way to socialize. She started playing in 2019 with friends.

“My husband tells me that I’m the pickleball ambassador because I am always asking people if they want to play,” Janatsch said with a laugh. She plays about twice a week.

Back in 2019, reserving a court was easy. Not anymore.

“My friend was up once at 5 a.m. to make a reservation for the court; it’s that packed now,” Janatsch said.

Her husband, Adam, used to wonder why she played pickleball for hours. Then he picked up a paddle.

“Now that I’m retired I play more than her,” he said.

Not just at local rec centers. When the weather is nice, they set up a net outside and play with neighbors.

“It’s a fun way to socialize, and everyone loves to play,” Tracie said.

You can get more information here if you are interested in playing pickleball at any rec center. Most have open play throughout the week; check that out!

Reporter Kenya Anderson can be reached at kanderson@gannett.com or on Twitter @KenyaAnderson32.

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

The whole “Checker Vandy” thing just got serious

There are few things more enjoyable as a Tennessee fan than making fun of Vanderbilt. The elitists in Nashville think they’re very special while actually being relatively terrible at everything other than academics. In the last year, Tennessee has beaten Vandy in football, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
generalaviationnews.com

TBM owners gather in Nashville

The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) met in late September in Nashville for the association’s 2022 convention, attracting owners of all versions of the TBM. The four-day get-together, which included informative sessions, safety-related briefings, and networking, attracted more than 320 people, according to officials with Daher, who co-sponsored the convention.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Williamson County, TN
Government
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Williamson County, TN
Sports
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan

Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
NASHVILLE, TN
smartertravel.com

The 10 Best Hotels in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a rising star. This destination has become more popular than ever, drawing hoards of bachelor/bachelorette parties, musicians, and foodies year-round. A new wave of hotels has sprung up to meet demand, offering a wide range of accommodations (from big to boutique) to choose from. Here are our...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Sports Complex#Basketball Court#Badminton#Retirement#The Covenant School
whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Lookout

When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes

For those of us who focus our time and attention on state news coverage, be it through news sites or social media, it’s easy to feel like Tennessee has unique problems. Of course, we do, as every state has issues unique to it. But to quote “Human Family,” written by the late Maya Angelou, “We […] The post When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Vol recruits were blown away by the Tennessee-Florida game

Tennessee’s big victory over the Florida Gators was an incredible experience for everyone who was in attendance (except for UF fans, I guess). But one group of people that seemed particularly impressed was the large set of Vol football recruits that watched from the stands. One prospect said he got “goosebumps” and “started shaking” while watching Tennessee run through the T. Others posted on social media about how “insane” the environment inside Neyland stadium was. Simply put, the day couldn’t have gone better for Josh Heupel’s recruiting efforts.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County

ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
WSMV

Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God

Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
FRANKLIN, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy