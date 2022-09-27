Amendment 2 would create a temporary line of succession if the governor is incapacitated

Amendment 2 would change the Tennessee Constitution to provide a temporary line of succession when the governor is unable to perform his or her duties.

Currently, if the governor is temporarily unable to serve, there is no clear direction on who would be in charge.

The amendment does not change the line of succession if a governor dies or is removed from office.

Tennesseans can create a temporary line of succession for a governor through a state constitutional amendment on the ballot this November.

Amendment 2, if passed, would create a temporary line of succession if the governor is unable to perform his or her duties. Currently, if the governor is temporarily unable to serve, there is no clear direction on who would be in charge.

Under the amendment, the Speaker of the Senate would assume the temporary duties of the governor and not be required to resign his or her seat in the legislature. But the Senate speaker would not be able to preside over a legislative chamber while temporarily holding the powers of the governor.

In Tennessee, the lieutenant governor is next in line to become governor but is also Speaker of the Senate. The state Constitution prevents a person from simultaneously being a member of the legislative and executive branches.

The amendment was sponsored by state Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville, and House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, and passed unanimously in both state legislative chambers.

"In the unusual event the state's highest elected official is temporarily unable to meet the needs of the office, it is important for the stability of our state that Tennessee's Constitution lays out a clear path for the transfer of power," Massey said.

If the Speaker of the Senate can't temporarily take over, the duties fall to the Speaker of the House.

This amendment is separate from the state's line succession, which occurs if a governor is removed from office or dies. Under that scenario, the lieutenant governor is next line, followed by the Speaker of the House, Secretary of State and then Comptroller.

Tennessee has a complicated constitutional amendment process. For Amendment 2 to pass, it must receive more yes votes than no votes, as is typical in any election. In addition, the total number of yes votes must be greater than 50% of all the votes cast in the governor's election.

Voters aren't required to vote in both races for their votes to count, an issue litigated between 2014-2018 in Tennessee.

