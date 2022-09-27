Read full article on original website
MDHHS, Children Trust Michigan to provide for local family resource centers
LANSING, Mich. – Families will benefit from $1.9 million in funding to pilot resource centers in six locations around Michigan including Genesee County. MDHHS and Children Trust Michigan will fund the family resource center initiative which is designed to help prevent child abuse and neglect. “We congratulate the six...
West Nile Virus found in domestic bird in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. “While seeing WNV in a parakeet is uncommon, it is...
Veteran-owned, mid-Michigan based disaster relief organization heads to Florida
FLUSHING, Mich. —A veteran-owned, mid-Michigan-based non-profit organization will assist those impacted by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across Florida. While many people evacuated coastal areas of southwest Florida before the storm, some people chose to stay behind or were unable to leave in time.
Electric crews from Michigan head south to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Electric crews from across the state are gearing up to head towards Florida. Hurricane Ian is hitting Florida as a category 4 storm. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were...
Michigan mom sues Chippewa Valley school board members
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich.— A Michigan mom is suing Chippewa Valley school board members and is being represented by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy of Midland. The lawsuit said Sandra Hernden was reported to the Department of Justice after she spoke out against the school board. The lead attorney...
Some drivers to have increased cost to offset deficit at Mich. Catastrophic Claim Assoc.
LANSING, Mich. - Due to a recent Michigan Court of Appeals ruling, Michigan drivers will be required to pay an increased cost to help offset a deficit at the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association. "All Michigan drivers will have to begin paying back $48 of the $400 per-vehicle refund issued by...
Hardware company accused of PFAS contamination, AG Nessel files suit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced litigation against FKI Industries, which owns nine former Keeler Brass Co. plants, for contamination in west and southwest Michigan. The hardware supplier has not complied with state laws regarding hazardous substances, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
Family from mid-Michigan may face evacuation in Florida as hurricane Ian approaches
Officials are urging people to evacuate from Florida. That includes at least one family who moved to Florida from mid-Michigan. Nicole Kelly's family have just moved to Jacksonville, Florida from Frankenmuth, Michigan six months ago. Kelly said this is not the first time they have been in this situation and...
Florida residents face power outages, heavy damage as Hurricane Ian slams southwest coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 2.5 million people were urged to evacuate before Hurricane Ian hit Florida but many of those who live just outside evacuation zones decided to stay, sheltering in place, hoping to weather the storm. The National Desk spoke with some of those residents who say...
New tolling systems in place at international bridge crossings from Michigan to Ontario
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Michigan-Ontario border unveiled new tolling systems Wednesday. Officials said the upgrades will help move traffic and improve customer service. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International...
Newly signed bills will put more police on Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bipartisan bills increasing funding for the Secondary Road Patrol (SRP) program. These bills will put more officers on the road, improving recruitment and retention efforts, and bolstering training for police in Michigan. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a...
Undercover State Trooper shot, suspects in custody
DETROIT, Mich. - UPDATE: The trooper involved in the shooting as been upgraded to stable condition. An undercover Michigan State Police Trooper has been shot. MSP says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 14,000 block of Riverview near I-96 and Telegraph on Detroit's west side. Police...
Phone rates lowered for prisoners in the Michigan Department of Corrections
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Corrections announced a nearly 40% reduction of prisoner phone rates. At 8.7 cents per minute, the new rate is 38% lower than the current rate of 14 cents per minute. “Today, we are taking action to save families money while also providing incarcerated...
Homeowners have less than a week to claim home heating credit
LANSING, Mich. — Qualified homeowners and renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan's Home Heating Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. All applications for the credit must be received on or before Friday, September 30, 2022. “Time is running out to apply for this...
Michigan Legislature considers bills requiring lead filters in school water fountains
LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers in Lansing pushed to take steps in stopping lead from getting into kids' drinking water at schools and child care centers. Michigan made international headlines and dealt with years of tribulations over the lead found in its water, but state lawmakers are now considering legislation that would help protect the youngest generation of Michiganders from invisible threats in the water.
Archery deer hunting begins Oct. 1 in Michigan
Archery deer season opens statewide Oct. 1 and is open through Nov. 14. Remember to be safe while hunting. See more info on licenses. The DNR says, if you’re hunting in an area with high deer numbers or a disease-prevalent area, consider taking a doe to do your part in managing Michigan’s deer herd.
Oregon COVID-19 forecast raises concerns about flu season, looming 'twindemic'
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — The Oregon Health and Science University's latest COVID-19 forecast warns of a difficult influenza season, projecting the flu will outpace COVID by December. With health precautions in place during the pandemic being lifted, medical experts say viruses like the flu are now more likely to...
New Tennessee state record pending for 118-pound catfish catch in Cumberland River
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — Those are the words of Micka Burkhart, an avid catfish angler from Big Rock, Tennessee, which is not far from the Kentucky border and the Cumberland River. Burkhart on Saturday caught what will likely be certified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, or TWRA,...
Ian weakens to a Category 2 hurricane hours after making landfall in Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening, hours after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said at around 8 p.m. winds decreased to 115 mph. By 9 p.m., Ian lost more wind power to 110 mph.
Lawmakers strike deal allowing preprocessing of absentee ballots in time for midterm
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan should be able to learn the winners of its elections sooner on election night, thanks to a major agreement between state legislators and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office. Lawmakers in the House and Senate said they hoped to restore voters' confidence in elections because of an...
