Mount Morris, MI

nbc25news.com

MDHHS, Children Trust Michigan to provide for local family resource centers

LANSING, Mich. – Families will benefit from $1.9 million in funding to pilot resource centers in six locations around Michigan including Genesee County. MDHHS and Children Trust Michigan will fund the family resource center initiative which is designed to help prevent child abuse and neglect. “We congratulate the six...
nbc25news.com

West Nile Virus found in domestic bird in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. “While seeing WNV in a parakeet is uncommon, it is...
nbc25news.com

Veteran-owned, mid-Michigan based disaster relief organization heads to Florida

FLUSHING, Mich. —A veteran-owned, mid-Michigan-based non-profit organization will assist those impacted by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across Florida. While many people evacuated coastal areas of southwest Florida before the storm, some people chose to stay behind or were unable to leave in time.
City
Mount Morris, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan mom sues Chippewa Valley school board members

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich.— A Michigan mom is suing Chippewa Valley school board members and is being represented by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy of Midland. The lawsuit said Sandra Hernden was reported to the Department of Justice after she spoke out against the school board. The lead attorney...
nbc25news.com

Hardware company accused of PFAS contamination, AG Nessel files suit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced litigation against FKI Industries, which owns nine former Keeler Brass Co. plants, for contamination in west and southwest Michigan. The hardware supplier has not complied with state laws regarding hazardous substances, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
nbc25news.com

Newly signed bills will put more police on Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bipartisan bills increasing funding for the Secondary Road Patrol (SRP) program. These bills will put more officers on the road, improving recruitment and retention efforts, and bolstering training for police in Michigan. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a...
nbc25news.com

Undercover State Trooper shot, suspects in custody

DETROIT, Mich. - UPDATE: The trooper involved in the shooting as been upgraded to stable condition. An undercover Michigan State Police Trooper has been shot. MSP says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 14,000 block of Riverview near I-96 and Telegraph on Detroit's west side. Police...
nbc25news.com

Homeowners have less than a week to claim home heating credit

LANSING, Mich. — Qualified homeowners and renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan's Home Heating Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. All applications for the credit must be received on or before Friday, September 30, 2022. “Time is running out to apply for this...
nbc25news.com

Michigan Legislature considers bills requiring lead filters in school water fountains

LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers in Lansing pushed to take steps in stopping lead from getting into kids' drinking water at schools and child care centers. Michigan made international headlines and dealt with years of tribulations over the lead found in its water, but state lawmakers are now considering legislation that would help protect the youngest generation of Michiganders from invisible threats in the water.
nbc25news.com

Archery deer hunting begins Oct. 1 in Michigan

Archery deer season opens statewide Oct. 1 and is open through Nov. 14. Remember to be safe while hunting. See more info on licenses. The DNR says, if you’re hunting in an area with high deer numbers or a disease-prevalent area, consider taking a doe to do your part in managing Michigan’s deer herd.
