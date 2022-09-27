ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLWT 5

Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine

VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky hospitals face critical staffing shortage of nurses, staff

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Hospitals across the state are facing a severe shortage of workers across the board. On Thursday at the State Capitol, leaders called it a healthcare workforce crisis. The Kentucky Hospital Association recently completed a comprehensive study that shows there are more than 13,000 total open positions in...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Kentucky House#The Kentucky State Police#The Ksp Academy
clayconews.com

Kentucky Chamber MVP Award presented to Senate President Robert Stivers in Clay County at EKU’s Manchester Campus

MANCHESTER, KY — On Monday, Senate President Robert Stivers was presented the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award by Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts and Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) President David McFaddin. The presentation took place during an event hosted by the Chamber’s Kentucky Comeback initiative at EKU’s Manchester Campus,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
wymt.com

Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKYT 27

Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bill could limit who can buy guns in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — If passed, a proposed bill could allow Kentuckians to add themselves to a list that would ban them from buying or owning guns. Representative Lisa Willner says this bill could help Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide. She tells us this bill is not about trying to take anyone’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Federal Program Theft

FRANKFORT, KY – The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for wire fraud. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft.
FRANKFORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

Kentucky constitutional amendment would give legislature more power

On Election Day in November, there are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would undermine abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session. Supporters say the Legislature needs to be able...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later...
VIRGINIA STATE
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County added to growing burn ban list

McCracken County has been added to the growing burn ban list for western Kentucky. County Judge-executive Craig Clymer noted that most of McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, and no immediate relief is in sight. The ban is effective beginning at 4 pm Tuesday. County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

