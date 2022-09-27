Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine
VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
WKYT 27
Kentucky recoups $15 million from previous administration’s mill investment, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Commonwealth has secured the return of former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized, officials with the Governor’s office released in a statement Thursday. The governor also said...
WTVQ
Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
WTVQ
Kentucky hospitals face critical staffing shortage of nurses, staff
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Hospitals across the state are facing a severe shortage of workers across the board. On Thursday at the State Capitol, leaders called it a healthcare workforce crisis. The Kentucky Hospital Association recently completed a comprehensive study that shows there are more than 13,000 total open positions in...
WKYT 27
KY lawmaker introduces bill to help at-risk adults voluntarily block themselves from buying firearms
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide would be able to voluntarily remove their ability to buy or possess firearms under legislation that state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville announced Wednesday. “Tragically, the suicide rate in Kentucky is much higher than the national...
clayconews.com
WANTED BY KSP: PERRY COUNTY MAN THAT FAILED TO APPEAR IN CIRCUIT COURT FOR TRIAL STEMMING FROM A FATAL COLLISION IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (September 28, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court Wednesday, morning September 28, 2022. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, KY was scheduled to appear...
clayconews.com
Kentucky Chamber MVP Award presented to Senate President Robert Stivers in Clay County at EKU’s Manchester Campus
MANCHESTER, KY — On Monday, Senate President Robert Stivers was presented the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award by Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts and Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) President David McFaddin. The presentation took place during an event hosted by the Chamber’s Kentucky Comeback initiative at EKU’s Manchester Campus,...
WKYT 27
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
wevv.com
Health department reports 282 new positive COVID cases in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released a new weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 282 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified, in addition to four new COVID-19 deaths. Here's where the new COVID-19 cases and...
Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
wymt.com
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
Bill could limit who can buy guns in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — If passed, a proposed bill could allow Kentuckians to add themselves to a list that would ban them from buying or owning guns. Representative Lisa Willner says this bill could help Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide. She tells us this bill is not about trying to take anyone’s […]
clayconews.com
Former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Federal Program Theft
FRANKFORT, KY – The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for wire fraud. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft.
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky constitutional amendment would give legislature more power
On Election Day in November, there are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would undermine abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session. Supporters say the Legislature needs to be able...
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later...
clayconews.com
Nashville, Tennessee: Governor Bill Lee Renews Nationwide Pitch to Recruit TN Highway Patrol Officers
NASHVILLE, TN - Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video and renewed efforts to welcome out of state law enforcement officers to Tennessee. In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California share their...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County added to growing burn ban list
McCracken County has been added to the growing burn ban list for western Kentucky. County Judge-executive Craig Clymer noted that most of McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, and no immediate relief is in sight. The ban is effective beginning at 4 pm Tuesday. County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced...
