Selling Samaritan Campus or possible partnership on table for Washington County Human Services Committee/Board

Cedar Community Announces State Survey Results | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend – Cedar Community is extremely proud to share they have completed their annual state recertification survey of their Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation with ZERO deficiencies. This is the second year in a row Cedar Community’s skilled nursing care has received a citation-free survey. Heather Suarez...
Washington County residents receive absentee ballots for November 8, 2022 general election
Washington County, WI – Clerks across Washington County officially mailed absentee ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election. All voters should bring identification to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polls open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Not sure who your clerk is? Click HERE...
Clerks across Washington County, WI mailing absentee ballots for November 8, 2022 election
Washington Co., WI – Supplies for the November 8, 2022 General Election were received from the Washington County Clerk’s Office and 285 absentee ballots were mailed for the November 8 election. Below are sample ballots mailed out by clerk Jilline Dobratz from the Village of Jackson.
Merger for Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins
July 7, 2022 – West Bend/ Grafton, WI – Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, Wisconsin announce plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank Chief Executive Officer said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers...
Obituary | Elizabeth A. “Beth” Kent (Merrick), 90, of West Bend, WI
September 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Elizabeth A. “Beth” Kent (Merrick), 90, of West Bend, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Beth was born on February 15, 1932, in Oakland, California to Thomas L. and Florence...
Letter to the Editor | Evers ad hypocritical; vote Tim Michels for Governor on Nov. 8 | By Gary Brussat
September 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – I, like many others, agree that there are too many negative political ads. Ironically, one of the more “positive” ads has Governor Tony Evers stating that he will “work with the other side.” I find this ad to be hypocritical.
VIDEO | Fresh flowers and vegetables at Xiong Family Produce on CTH M north of Newburg, WI
September 28, 2022 – Newburg, WI – Just north of the Newburg Sportman’s Club on CTH M is a small farm stand with brilliant colors. Xiong Family Produce is a seasonal operation. Located on 14 acres the fall harvest currently features fresh vegetables and amazing flowers. “We’ve...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Name released following fatal crash in Town of Farmington | By Washington Co. Sheriff
September 27, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased operator from the September 25, 2022, crash on Hwy M as Mitchell Allen Preisler (22) from the Town of Farmington. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction...
Hartford Union High School names Homecoming King and Queen
September 28, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Jimena Herrera and Jonathan Brown were named Hartford Union High School District’s Homecoming Queen and King. Hartford Union High School celebrated Homecoming Week from September 19-24. The Homecoming Court had been announced HERE.
Man suffers serious injuries following incident at asphalt plant in Saukville
September 27, 2022 – Saukville, WI – One man was seriously injured following an incident at an asphalt plant in Saukville, WI. According to Fox 6 in Milwaukee the Grafton and Saukville Fire Departments responded after 11 a.m. Flight for Life was called. The incident happened while the man was working with tar. Click HERE for more of the story on Fox 6.
