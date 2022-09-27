Selling Samaritan Campus or possible partnership on table for Washington County Human Services Committee/Board

September 27, 2022 – Saukville, WI – One man was seriously injured following an incident at an asphalt plant in Saukville, WI. According to Fox 6 in Milwaukee the Grafton and Saukville Fire Departments responded after 11 a.m. Flight for Life was called. The incident happened while the man was working with tar. Click HERE for more of the story on Fox 6.

