hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Winter Wheat Planting Behind Schedule
Corn and soybean harvest in Indiana is a bit behind the 5-year average pace and so is winter wheat planting. Purdue Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist Shaun Casteel says we normally run around 300,000 acres of wheat in Indiana, give or take 50,000-100,000 acres depending on the year and depending on the prices.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
xrock1039.com
State Health Department Announces Changes to Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard
The Indiana Department of Health today announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard. Beginning this week, coronavirus.in.gov will be updated each Wednesday by 5 p.m. Eastern Time, reflecting a national shift to weekly metrics. Breakthrough case counts and hospitalizations have been removed as widespread use of at-home tests, new variants and updated vaccines no longer provide a clear picture of the numbers. Added was a new wastewater surveillance dashboard. The state health department said the virus can be shed there without symptoms, so wastewater surveillance can serve as an early warning that COVID-19 is spreading in a community. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made changes to our dashboards to ensure we are providing information that most accurately reflects the current situation so that individuals and communities can take steps to protect themselves and their families,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “These adjustments allow us to better evaluate COVID-19 activity in communities at a time when many cases go unreported due to the high use of home tests.”
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
hoosieragtoday.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill That Establishes Permits for Carbon Sequestration
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill on Tuesday that establishes a permit program for companies, as well as guidelines to follow, regarding the underground storage of carbon dioxide emissions in Indiana. The governor signed the bill at the BP Whiting Refinery in northwestern Indiana. The bill, House Enrolled Act 1209,...
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WANE-TV
Indiana hunters asked to donate harvested deer to feed hungry
Indiana hunters can donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers this season. Indiana DNR said its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provides grants to cover processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer. Here’s how it works:. Enjoy a deer hunting experience. Harvest a deer. Drop off the field-dressed...
WISH-TV
Hundreds of Hoosiers ready to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Hoosier helpers on Wednesday were already down South ready to assist with any needed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Indiana Task Force 1 and Duke Energy are among organizations getting ready to assist. The hurricane was expected to bring massive destruction, which means crews...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions
Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
wfft.com
DNR safety tips for Indiana deer hunters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind Indiana deer hunters of essential hunting season tips to stay safe. Archery deer hunting season begins Oct. 1, and various deer seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023. Indiana Conservation Officers say the most common injuries...
wdrb.com
Groups from Indiana, Kentucky sending help to Florida as state braces for Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Groups from both sides of the Ohio River are heading south as millions of Florida residents are being told to leave before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The storm, the first major hurricane of the season in the U.S., is expected to make landfall in Florida within...
hoosieragtoday.com
OP-ED: Farm Safety- A Serious Business
Op-ed by Julia A. Wickard, State Executive Director, Indiana Farm Service Agency. As harvest is underway in the Hoosier heartland, how fortunate we are to benefit from the hard work and dedication of America’s farmers. National Farm Safety and Health Week is this month. As we reflect on the agricultural abundance we enjoy in Indiana and this Nation, let’s acknowledge the risk inherent in this occupation. As these hard-working men and women are creating this agricultural abundance – food, feed, fuel, and fiber – over the next several months, they must be ever-vigilant for their own safety.
WHAS 11
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
WOWO News
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
