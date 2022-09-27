ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Winter Wheat Planting Behind Schedule

Corn and soybean harvest in Indiana is a bit behind the 5-year average pace and so is winter wheat planting. Purdue Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist Shaun Casteel says we normally run around 300,000 acres of wheat in Indiana, give or take 50,000-100,000 acres depending on the year and depending on the prices.
WEHT/WTVW

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
xrock1039.com

State Health Department Announces Changes to Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health today announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard. Beginning this week, coronavirus.in.gov will be updated each Wednesday by 5 p.m. Eastern Time, reflecting a national shift to weekly metrics. Breakthrough case counts and hospitalizations have been removed as widespread use of at-home tests, new variants and updated vaccines no longer provide a clear picture of the numbers. Added was a new wastewater surveillance dashboard. The state health department said the virus can be shed there without symptoms, so wastewater surveillance can serve as an early warning that COVID-19 is spreading in a community. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made changes to our dashboards to ensure we are providing information that most accurately reflects the current situation so that individuals and communities can take steps to protect themselves and their families,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “These adjustments allow us to better evaluate COVID-19 activity in communities at a time when many cases go unreported due to the high use of home tests.”
seniorresource.com

Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living

The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
hoosieragtoday.com

Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill That Establishes Permits for Carbon Sequestration

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill on Tuesday that establishes a permit program for companies, as well as guidelines to follow, regarding the underground storage of carbon dioxide emissions in Indiana. The governor signed the bill at the BP Whiting Refinery in northwestern Indiana. The bill, House Enrolled Act 1209,...
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WANE-TV

Indiana hunters asked to donate harvested deer to feed hungry

Indiana hunters can donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers this season. Indiana DNR said its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provides grants to cover processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer. Here’s how it works:. Enjoy a deer hunting experience. Harvest a deer. Drop off the field-dressed...
WISH-TV

Hundreds of Hoosiers ready to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Hoosier helpers on Wednesday were already down South ready to assist with any needed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Indiana Task Force 1 and Duke Energy are among organizations getting ready to assist. The hurricane was expected to bring massive destruction, which means crews...
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions

Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
cbs4indy.com

Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
thebutlercollegian.com

Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WISH-TV

Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
wfft.com

DNR safety tips for Indiana deer hunters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind Indiana deer hunters of essential hunting season tips to stay safe. Archery deer hunting season begins Oct. 1, and various deer seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023. Indiana Conservation Officers say the most common injuries...
hoosieragtoday.com

OP-ED: Farm Safety- A Serious Business

Op-ed by Julia A. Wickard, State Executive Director, Indiana Farm Service Agency. As harvest is underway in the Hoosier heartland, how fortunate we are to benefit from the hard work and dedication of America’s farmers. National Farm Safety and Health Week is this month. As we reflect on the agricultural abundance we enjoy in Indiana and this Nation, let’s acknowledge the risk inherent in this occupation. As these hard-working men and women are creating this agricultural abundance – food, feed, fuel, and fiber – over the next several months, they must be ever-vigilant for their own safety.
WHAS 11

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
WOWO News

Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
