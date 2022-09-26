ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns: Agent of Myles Garrett releases statement regarding accident

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident this afternoon, as he and his passenger were able to escape with non-life threatening injuries. Now as the Cleveland Browns and the rest of world awaits more information, his agent Nicole Lynn has released a statement.

After his car was said to have flipped multiple times, Garrett’s ability to walk out of the scene is quite miraculous. While it is more or less of the same as there is no real news regarding the extent of his injuries, it remains positive news that Garrett and his passenger are responsive.

Here is to wishing Myles and his passenger nothing but good vibes and a quick recovery.

redd
2d ago

that road has come crazy hills. if he hit the top and went slightly airborne that would cause this. I have seen people that live there use higher speeds. hate this for he and his passenger. Prayers for quick recovery

Googootz
2d ago

...just like Tiger Woods! Kid glove treatment. Police have already decided that drugs weren't involved, although it takes 6 weeks for a complete toxicology analysis! Think you or I would get the same treatment? I think not....!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

