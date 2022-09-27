Read full article on original website
Oakland Shooting Death Investigation Underway
One man Is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday evening. Law enforcement were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. Norfolk Police officers and Burt County deputies located 32 year old Ryan Schuman. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
