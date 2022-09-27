Read full article on original website
Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
Washington Examiner
Shooter in one of US's first mass school shootings denied parole
The gunman in one of the first mass school shootings in the United States was denied parole by the Kentucky Parole Board on Monday. The decision from the board comes roughly 25 years after Michael Carneal, 39, pleaded guilty to killing three of his fellow students and injuring five others at Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky, on Dec. 1, 1997. He will not be eligible for parole in the future, according to USA Today.
US News and World Report
Smith & Wesson Marketed to 'Would-Be Mass Shooters,' Highland Park Victims Claim
(Reuters) - Survivors of a mass shooting in July that killed six people and injured dozens in a Chicago suburb sued gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc on Wednesday, accusing it of deliberately marketing its weapons to violence-prone young men through social media and advertisements reminiscent of video games. In...
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters
A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
Inmate 'Tortured' With Hours Of Listening To 'Baby Shark' Found Dead
John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive at Oklahoma County Detention Center amid an ongoing lawsuit that alleges correction officers forced him to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat for hours.
'The violence was you': January 6 rioter who assaulted Michael Fanone sentenced to over 7 years in prison
Kyle Young, one of several rioters who attacked Washington, DC, police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol was sentenced to 86 months in prison on Tuesday.
2 arrested in California after 'cache of illegal material' to manufacture ghost guns recovered, police say
Two men were arrested and a "substantial cache of illegal material" to manufacture ghost guns was recovered in Southern California on Thursday, police said.
Substitute Teacher Allegedly Bribed Students to Attack Classmate: Police
The substitute teacher was allegedly retaliating against a middle school student, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.
AOL Corp
Florida officer charged in shooting that left man paralyzed when he meant to use stun gun
A police officer in Florida was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor Friday in a 2021 service-weapon shooting that left a man paralyzed when he meant to use a stun gun, authorities said. Henry Andrews, 49, an officer with Hollywood police, faces a charge of culpable negligence, inflicting actual personal injury,...
Supreme Court to rule on whether those accused of crimes can carry guns
The Ohio Supreme Court will soon decide whether to overturn a state law that prohibits people accused of violent crimes from possessing guns. In 2017, authorities indicted a man named Delvonte Philpotts on accusations of rape, kidnapping and assault. While released on bond, Philpotts posted several photos on social media depicting himself carrying and wielding […] The post Supreme Court to rule on whether those accused of crimes can carry guns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Iowa human trafficking victim ordered to pay $150,000 after killing accused rapist
A teenage human trafficking victim in Iowa has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay thousands of dollars after being charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist in 2020.
Sherri Papini, California mom behind kidnapping hoax, sobbed when confronted with evidence of her lies
Sherri Papini, the California mother sentenced for faking her kidnapping in order to run off with a former love interest and then collecting victims’ assistance funds for years, begged her husband and police not to pursue charges against one of her fake abductors before they ultimately confronted her with the truth of her scheme: Her abductors did not exist.
AOC rival Tina Forte’s husband and son were caught by FBI in drug and gun bust at Bronx family warehouse
Family members of the GOP nominee running against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14’s Congressional District have previously been arrested by the FBI after a 2019 drugs and guns bust at a warehouse in the Bronx. Tina Forte has been slamming AOC for being soft on crime without mentioning that her family’s beverage distribution warehouse was the target of an FBI operation, leading to her husband and son pleading guilty, both of whom have committed several offences, according to The Daily Beast. In a statement to the outlet, Ms Forte said that “one of my three children, Joseph, made...
KevinMD.com
Ending gun violence in America should be a no-brainer
Brain matter was spilling out the top of the patient’s head in the trauma bay. It doesn’t take a neurosurgeon to know that this is not normal. My pager screamed, “GSW to head – ED Room 1.” Gunshot wound to head – Emergency Department Room 1. As the neurosurgery resident physician on call that night, it was my job to evaluate this patient STAT. I wish I could say this was the only time I’ve dealt with such a horrifying scene. Frank brain protrudes out of the skull of another human being who has either shot himself or been shot. But far from it. I’ve encountered this scene over, and over, and over again. This patient shot himself in such a way that did not kill him immediately. Instead, he inflicted enough damage to make us doctors use phrases like no meaningful recovery, persistent vegetative state, ventilator-dependence, and we just don’t know, while talking to the grieving family members who have to make impossibly cruel medical decisions on behalf of their loved one. I contemplated these challenging conversations that I would soon have with his family as I quickly stitched up his scalp to stop brain from leaking out. I knew stitching his scalp would do nothing to change his outcome.
Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Police In Front Of Teen Son Sentenced To Prison
Kyle Young, who assaulted Michael Fanone and another police officer, received one of the harshest sentences yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Highland Park July 4 parade shooting victims, families sue gun manufacturer
Victims of the Highland Park parade shooting filed several lawsuits Wednesday against multiple parties they linked to the massacre.
