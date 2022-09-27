Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’
RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
Centre Daily
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
Centre Daily
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs
Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
Centre Daily
Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Best Dolphins-Bengals Betting Bonuses, Promos & Free Bets For Thursday Night Football
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the great young quarterbacks in the NFL will square off this Thursday night when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take their perfect 3-0 record to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. This awesome matchup makes is the perfect time for bettors to grab the top sportsbook promo codes available to them and cash in on more than $4000 worth of Thursday Night Football betting bonuses.
Centre Daily
Setting the Stage for the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-0) vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-2) DATE: Thursday, Sept. 29. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 8 p.m. and midnight in Cincinnati will range from 53 to 59 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with clear skies and no expected drain. The wind is expected to between 5-6 mph with gusts up to 8 mph.
Centre Daily
Which Saints QB Would the Vikings Rather Face, Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton?
Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston missed practice again on Thursday, placing his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings into doubt. He's dealing with fractures in his back and, on top of that, a banged-up ankle. If Winston can't play, veteran Andy Dalton would get the start at QB, with...
Centre Daily
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview
The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
Centre Daily
Chargers to Enter Week 4 Game With Stronger Sense of Justin Herbert’s Status as He Plays Through Rib Injury
COSTA MESA – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played last week's game against the Jaguars with a fractured rib cartilage. He was a game-time decision who ultimately was the driving force behind suiting up and playing Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In the first full game since Herbert suffered a demoralizing...
Centre Daily
With Eight Catches, Doubs ‘Starts Climbing’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught eight passes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only rookie in franchise history to catch more passes in a game? The legendary Max McGee in 1954. That was 68 years ago. Not only was that before there was a Vince Lombardi Trophy, that’s before Vince Lombardi had arrived in Green Bay.
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Pregame Fireworks and Hype Video in Front of Packed Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati is wearing their color rush jerseys and "White Bengal" helmet. The organization changed the end zone stripes, the midfield logo and asked fans to wear white. The atmosphere has been outstanding at Paycor Stadium. Check out...
Centre Daily
Packers Working on Plan For Bakhtiari to Play ‘as Much as Possible’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The plan for Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is clear-cut. “We’re going to basically go out there and find the best plan to put David out there as much as possible,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. Turning the plan...
Centre Daily
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on Thursday night and have a 14-12 lead over the Dolphins. The Bengals scored on their opening possession for a second-straight game. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Burrow completed 4-of-5 attempts...
Centre Daily
Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor
Two legends were commemorated into Bengals History Thursday night. The team held their Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime of the Bengals and Dolphins game. Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were this year's inductees. Anderson and Curtis joined Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson, and Ken Riley in Bengals...
Centre Daily
Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou
CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Centre Daily
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
Centre Daily
Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders Challenge ‘The Level of Competition’ Narrative
On September 20, 2020, sportswriters and pundits scoffed at his appointment as a college football head coach. These days, his interviews, recruiting strategies, and press conference quotes have his one-time naysayer hinging on his every word. Jackson State's leader, Deion Sanders, has not only breathed life into HBCU football and...
