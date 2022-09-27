ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Centre Daily

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’

RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs

Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Best Dolphins-Bengals Betting Bonuses, Promos & Free Bets For Thursday Night Football

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the great young quarterbacks in the NFL will square off this Thursday night when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take their perfect 3-0 record to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. This awesome matchup makes is the perfect time for bettors to grab the top sportsbook promo codes available to them and cash in on more than $4000 worth of Thursday Night Football betting bonuses.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Setting the Stage for the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-0) vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-2) DATE: Thursday, Sept. 29. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 8 p.m. and midnight in Cincinnati will range from 53 to 59 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with clear skies and no expected drain. The wind is expected to between 5-6 mph with gusts up to 8 mph.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview

The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

With Eight Catches, Doubs ‘Starts Climbing’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught eight passes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only rookie in franchise history to catch more passes in a game? The legendary Max McGee in 1954. That was 68 years ago. Not only was that before there was a Vince Lombardi Trophy, that’s before Vince Lombardi had arrived in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor

Two legends were commemorated into Bengals History Thursday night. The team held their Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime of the Bengals and Dolphins game. Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were this year's inductees. Anderson and Curtis joined Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson, and Ken Riley in Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return

Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
DETROIT, MI

