Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'

TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare. Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
WAUCHULA, FL
fox13news.com

From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm

TAMPA, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian threatening Florida's Gulf Coast as a major category 3 storm, Publix stores in the storm's path are preparing to close. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations in affected counties in the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida areas, with some stores closing as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police officers rescue kitten found outside during Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa kitten may have used at least one of her nine lives trying to ride out Hurricane Ian on the streets alone. According to the Tampa Police Department, two officers spotted the tiny animal alone and scared in the middle of Florida Avenue and Fletcher Avenue as Hurricane Ian bore down on the city.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

2 Hurricane Ian-related deaths confirmed in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian killed at least two people in Sarasota County. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it could not release information about the specific circumstances of the deaths, including the identities of the deceased or the locations where the deaths happened. Sarasota County was hard-hit by the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian evacuees take shelter in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. - The population of Polk County is growing because of Hurricane Ian. Polk Emergency Operations Director Paul Womble says evacuees from Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and surrounding counties booked hotel rooms as early as last weekend. On Tuesday, as Hurricane Ian got closer to the Tampa Bay area,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Here's how the 'Waffle House Index' measures a hurricane's potential impact

TAMPA, Fla. - More than 20 Waffle House restaurants from Bradenton to Naples are closed as extreme weather from Hurricane Ian comes through. The storm made landfall just north of Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon. Waffle House restaurants have a reputation for staying open during extreme weather — and for reopening...
BRADENTON, FL

