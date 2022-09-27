Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'
TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare. Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
fox13news.com
Some I-4 shoulders open during hurricane evacuations
Video courtesy Kristin P. As of Tuesday, September 27, ESU was activated near U.S. 41 in Tampa, extending along eastbound Interstate 4 to the area near State Road 417 in Orlando.
fox13news.com
TECO changes course, will not shut down power to parts of downtown Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Electric officials said earlier Tuesday it may need to shut down power to portions of downtown Tampa — including Davis Islands, Harbour Island and Channelside — ahead of Hurricane Ian. However, the utility said later it no longer planned any interruptions in power. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
fox13news.com
From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.
fox13news.com
Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm
TAMPA, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian threatening Florida's Gulf Coast as a major category 3 storm, Publix stores in the storm's path are preparing to close. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations in affected counties in the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida areas, with some stores closing as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Tampa police officers rescue kitten found outside during Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa kitten may have used at least one of her nine lives trying to ride out Hurricane Ian on the streets alone. According to the Tampa Police Department, two officers spotted the tiny animal alone and scared in the middle of Florida Avenue and Fletcher Avenue as Hurricane Ian bore down on the city.
fox13news.com
Florida OKs driving on certain roadway shoulders during Hurricane Ian evacuation
DAVENPORT, Fla. - With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Florida Department of Transportation workers cleared highway shoulders in case they are needed to increase the flow of traffic for evacuations. Florida's Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) rules allow officials...
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
fox13news.com
Venice mobile home residents scrambled to safety as Hurricane Ian blew through
VENICE, Fla. - Sarasota County residents spent Thursday picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian left a mess in its wake. The Venice area suffered a lot of wind damage, especially in mobile home communities. Kathy and Herb Gardner made it through the storm at their home in Bay Indies,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
fox13news.com
Wauchula apartment catches fire after power pole falls on top of building
WAUCHULA, Fla. - An apartment building in Wauchula caught on fire, burning more than 15 units to the ground Wednesday evening. Officials said a power pole snapped at around 10 p.m. and fell on Building D at the Valencia Gardens apartment complex. The building caught fire and all 16 units...
fox13news.com
2 Hurricane Ian-related deaths confirmed in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian killed at least two people in Sarasota County. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it could not release information about the specific circumstances of the deaths, including the identities of the deceased or the locations where the deaths happened. Sarasota County was hard-hit by the...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian evacuees take shelter in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - The population of Polk County is growing because of Hurricane Ian. Polk Emergency Operations Director Paul Womble says evacuees from Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and surrounding counties booked hotel rooms as early as last weekend. On Tuesday, as Hurricane Ian got closer to the Tampa Bay area,...
fox13news.com
Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, seen in 'Tiger King' series, preps for Hurricane Ian
TAMPA - The Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is preparing for the impending landfall of Hurricane Ian along the Florida Gulf Coast. Carole Baskin, the CEO of rescue who was thrust in the national spotlight by the 2020 Netflix series "Tiger King," has been updating preparations on Facebook. "And it...
fox13news.com
Here's how the 'Waffle House Index' measures a hurricane's potential impact
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 20 Waffle House restaurants from Bradenton to Naples are closed as extreme weather from Hurricane Ian comes through. The storm made landfall just north of Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon. Waffle House restaurants have a reputation for staying open during extreme weather — and for reopening...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County closing public access to barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Deputies with the Pinellas Sheriff's Office will close access to the barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway ahead of Hurricane Ian. The sheriff's office said they are closing access at midnight tonight, and residents will still be able to evacuate. Whether residents have a...
fox13news.com
Crews work to restore power to tens of thousands of Pinellas County residents Hurricane Ian left in the dark
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tens of thousands of people were still without power Thursday night after Hurricane Ian swept across the Sunshine State on Wednesday. Duke Energy says the lights should be back on for most customers in Pinellas County by 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Utility crews are working around the...
Comments / 0