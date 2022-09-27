Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
How to use Mail's new features in iOS 16
If you've been using alternatives to Apple Mail on iPhone, the new additions and refinements in it for iOS 16 could very well tempt you back. Here's how to use the new features.
Apple Insider
Adobe Elements 2023 for Photoshop & Premiere natively support Apple Silicon
Adobe has unveiled the latest versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, adding full support for Apple Silicon Macs, and new AI features. These tools are aimed at casual users who want easy-to-use editing options. The tools may be attractive for Instagram and TikTok users who need audio tracks and artistic effects for videos.
Apple Insider
How to lock in a gamertag for Netflix Games on iOS 16
Netflix Games now lets iOS users to create a gamertag that they can use across an expanding mobile games catalog. Here's how to do it.
Apple Insider
New iPadOS beta adds Stage Manager support to older iPad Pros
Owners of older iPad Pro models will get Stage Manager, as the latest iPadOS 16.1 beta introduces support beyond M1-equipped versions. When Apple introduced Stage Manager during WWDC, it was determined that it would only be available on iPad Pro models using the M1 chip. With the latest iPadOS 16.1 beta, it appears the feature will now work with more models.
Apple Insider
Apple issues ninth developer beta of macOS Ventura
Apple is now on its ninth developer beta for macOS Ventura, as the time for release in October gets ever closer.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'
Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code.
Apple Insider
Obscene Apple News notification first sign that Fast Company was hacked
On Tuesday, business-centric news outlet Fast Company sent two obscenity-laden push notifications to its Apple News followers. Apple News responded by disabling the feed and acknowledging the incident on Twitter. An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. Fast...
Apple Insider
The best iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max cases
There are many protective cases available for Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here are our top picks from what's on the market.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds third iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, fourth iPadOS 16.1 betas to developers
Apple is on yet another generation of betas, with third builds of iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1, and a fourth for iPadOS 16.1, now available to try by developer testers.
Apple Insider
MacStadium Orka Workspace offers macOS desktop in the cloud
MacStadium has launched Orka Workspace, an enterprise-grade remote desktop service that provides access to a virtualized macOS desktop to users on any device.
Apple Insider
More Apple Music Classical references spotted in iOS beta
Following Apple's acquisition -- and closing down -- of classical music service Primephonic, references to the service were spotted in Android beta software, and betas of iOS 15.15. Now a Twitter user has shown screenshots from the latest iOS beta that include Apple Music Classical references. Looks like Apple is...
Apple Insider
Google Stadia getting added to the graveyard of failed services
Almost three years after launching, Google said on Thursday that not only is it closing the Stadia game streaming service, it is also refunding all hardware and software purchases made for it.
Apple Insider
Apple Car team reforming before end of 2022 says Ming-Chi Kuo
After some years of relative silence, the Apple Car team is said to be restarting work, with a potential reformation of the group before the end of the year, Ming-Chi Kuo believes.
Apple Insider
Apple pulls top Russian social media app from App Store
Apple has removed Russia's largest social network app, VKontakte, from the App Store — as well as a host of other apps by the developer.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max has best display in the world
Display technology firm DisplayMate has concluded that the iPhone 14 Pro Max display is the best on any smartphone to date, setting or matching 15 category records.
Apple Insider
There's more to the new AirPods Pro than meets the ear
Apple released the second generation AirPods Pro during its "Far Out" event on September 9. The update, while nearly identical externally, offers improvements to audio quality while keeping the design of the first-generation product. To do this, Apple made internal changes to not just the earbuds themselves, but the charging case as well.
Apple Insider
Vulgar remark in TikTok gets Apple's procurement VP fired
Apple Vice President Tony Blevins is being shown the door at Apple after he made a crude comment in a viral video on TikTok.
Apple Insider
Microsoft scraps SwiftKey for iPhone, stops support
Microsoft has confirmed that it is to remove its typing app SwiftKey from the App Store on October 5, 2022, though existing owners can continue to use it for now.
Apple Insider
Amazon reveals new Echo Dot, Kindle Scribe tablet & more
An Amazon product event is underway, and the company has unveiled a new stylus-based Kindle Scribe tablet, a refresh of the Echo Dot line, sleep monitoring hardware, and more.
Apple Insider
'Tap to Pay on iPhone' feature officially available for Square merchants
Businesses that use Square as a payment processor will now be able to use Tap to Pay on iPhone using the company's point-of-sale app. In June 2022, Square announced it would bring support for the feature, and had launched an early access program for businesses. Any Square merchant with a...
