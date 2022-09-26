ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns: Myles Garrett suffers no broken bones, to be discharged tonight

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The news continues to roll in on Myles Garrett, who was in an accident this afternoon on the way home from practice. His agent Nichole Lynn first released a statement but has since added on by stating that Garrett has suffered no broken bones and is expected to be released from the hospital tonight.

Despite the state of his car after it rolled multiple times, Garrett and his passenger have been alert and responsive. There has been no other news on the passenger that was in the car with Garrett, so we continue to send positive vibes in her direction.

The Spun

Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Tua Tagovailoa's Status For Thursday Night

Tua Tagovailoa has less time than usual to prepare for Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Miami Dolphins quarterback left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with what was initially reported as a head injury. However, he returned in the second half to lead a 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status. Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon Unhappy News

Josh Gordon isn't happy that he still has to pay one of his former teams. The free agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted about how it's dumb that he has to continue to pay the Cleveland Browns money, even though he doesn't play for them anymore.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

