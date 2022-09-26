Browns: Myles Garrett suffers no broken bones, to be discharged tonight

The news continues to roll in on Myles Garrett, who was in an accident this afternoon on the way home from practice. His agent Nichole Lynn first released a statement but has since added on by stating that Garrett has suffered no broken bones and is expected to be released from the hospital tonight.

Despite the state of his car after it rolled multiple times, Garrett and his passenger have been alert and responsive. There has been no other news on the passenger that was in the car with Garrett, so we continue to send positive vibes in her direction.