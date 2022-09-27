Read full article on original website
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Official Apple warning for all users as iOS 16 bug asks to ‘allow paste’ of private photos onto iMessage
A STRANGE bug in iOS 16 has stuck users with an annoying pop-up whenever they attempt to paste something into an app. The programming was meant to prevent apps from accessing the clipboard without the user knowing. The quirk is a bit of a backfire. Apple introduced more layers of...
9to5Mac
How to change iPhone time font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer
In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
Apple’s new iOS 16 update slammed for ‘ruining battery life’ – how to avoid the problem
APPLE's iOS 16 went live for the masses today and fans have been quick to note the drag new software has on their iPhone's battery. iOS 16 comes with loads of exciting new features but they can't be enjoyed on a phone with no battery. iPhone users who installed iOS...
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
ZDNet
iOS 16 has a hidden Photoshop-like feature. Where to find it and how to use it (and why you're going to love it)
Apple released iOS 16, and with it, a bevy of new features have made their way to your iPhone. New features such as a completely redesigned lock screen, the ability to delete or edit errant iMessages, and plenty more. While those features are cool, there's another one that I can't quit using.
CNET
iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features
For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
inputmag.com
How to lock your iPhone's hidden photos album in iOS 16
It’s taken a lot longer than it should have, but Apple finally lets you safely lock away the most private photos on your iPhone, ensuring they won’t be seen without Face ID/Touch ID or passcode authentication first. Previously, putting a photo into the hidden album in the Photos...
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
Apple Insider
Apple said to be scaling back production of entire iPhone 14 range
Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production. According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources say that the increased...
CNET
iOS 16: Make Your iPhone Keyboard Vibrate Whenever You Type
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. You know that little vibration you feel underneath your finger when you delete an app from your home screen or turn on the flashlight from your lock screen? That's haptic feedback, and you can now use that feature on your keyboard to enhance typing on the iPhone.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
Apple Insider
How to use Mail's new features in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you've been using alternatives to Apple Mail oniPhone, the new additions and refinements in it for iOS 16 could very well tempt you back. Here's how to use the new features.
Apple Insider
Adobe Elements 2023 for Photoshop & Premiere natively support Apple Silicon
Adobe has unveiled the latest versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, adding full support for Apple Silicon Macs, and new AI features. These tools are aimed at casual users who want easy-to-use editing options. The tools may be attractive for Instagram and TikTok users who need audio tracks and artistic effects for videos.
iOS 16.1 beta just added a handy lock screen upgrade
iOS 16.1 beta 3 allows users to swap their lock screens via the Wallpapers menu in the Settings app, rather than having to long press on the lock screen to begin the process.
Apple Insider
Obscene Apple News notification first sign that Fast Company was hacked
On Tuesday, business-centric news outlet Fast Company sent two obscenity-laden push notifications to its Apple News followers. Apple News responded by disabling the feed and acknowledging the incident on Twitter. An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. Fast...
Apple Insider
How to lock in a gamertag for Netflix Games on iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Netflix Games now letsiOS users to create a gamertag that they can use across an expanding mobile games catalog. Here's how to do it.
