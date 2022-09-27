ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
9to5Mac

How to change iPhone time font on the iOS 16 lock screen

IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
BGR.com

This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer

In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
CNET

iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features

For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
inputmag.com

How to lock your iPhone's hidden photos album in iOS 16

It’s taken a lot longer than it should have, but Apple finally lets you safely lock away the most private photos on your iPhone, ensuring they won’t be seen without Face ID/Touch ID or passcode authentication first. Previously, putting a photo into the hidden album in the Photos...
The Verge

Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?

I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
Apple Insider

Apple said to be scaling back production of entire iPhone 14 range

Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production. According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources say that the increased...
CNET

iOS 16: Make Your iPhone Keyboard Vibrate Whenever You Type

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. You know that little vibration you feel underneath your finger when you delete an app from your home screen or turn on the flashlight from your lock screen? That's haptic feedback, and you can now use that feature on your keyboard to enhance typing on the iPhone.
Apple Insider

How to use Mail's new features in iOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you've been using alternatives to Apple Mail oniPhone, the new additions and refinements in it for iOS 16 could very well tempt you back. Here's how to use the new features.
Apple Insider

Adobe Elements 2023 for Photoshop & Premiere natively support Apple Silicon

Adobe has unveiled the latest versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, adding full support for Apple Silicon Macs, and new AI features. These tools are aimed at casual users who want easy-to-use editing options. The tools may be attractive for Instagram and TikTok users who need audio tracks and artistic effects for videos.
Apple Insider

Obscene Apple News notification first sign that Fast Company was hacked

On Tuesday, business-centric news outlet Fast Company sent two obscenity-laden push notifications to its Apple News followers. Apple News responded by disabling the feed and acknowledging the incident on Twitter. An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. Fast...
Apple Insider

How to lock in a gamertag for Netflix Games on iOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Netflix Games now letsiOS users to create a gamertag that they can use across an expanding mobile games catalog. Here's how to do it.
