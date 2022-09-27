Read full article on original website
Related
kcaw.org
Indigenous People’s Day events at UAS Sitka to feature weekend screenings of Land Acknowledgment Panels, and a keynote by Rep. Mary Peltola
UAS campus director Paul Kraft and support specialist Courtney MacArthur helped develop the UAS Indigenous Land Acknowledgment Panels to create a teaching moment, and to further the understanding of the significance of land acknowledgement. The panels explore questions beyond simply reading an acknowledgment at the beginning of a public meeting. The panels (recorded as Zoom meetings) will be screened at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 8 (Panel One) and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9 (Panel 2) in Room 229 on the UAS Sitka campus. The screenings are a prelude to the events of Indigenous Peoples Day, which begin on campus at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 10, in the hangar, and then move to Room 229 for a keynote speech by US Representative Mary Peltola at 6 p.m. Breakout sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. on the theme of “Our Journey Forward.”
kcaw.org
City seeks feedback on summer tourism to aid in next year’s planning
The summer cruise season is winding down, and now the city is looking for community feedback, while it’s fresh on Sitkans’ minds. This summer’s “short-term” tourism plan was only meant to address the immediate impact of record-breaking numbers of cruise visitors, as the industry rebounded from the pandemic. City planning director Amy Ainslie says now is the time to pause and assess the city’s strategy, and prepare for another record-breaking year in 2023.
kcaw.org
In concert: ‘Simply Three’ blurs the edges of classical and contemporary music styles
Glen McDaniel, Nick Villalobos, and Zack Clark are the string trio known as “Simply Three.” Classically trained musicians on violin, cello, and bass, “Simply Three” push the envelope of musical styles in their concerts and music videos. They talk about their origins twelve years ago as college musicians, and their path toward collaboration and invention, with KCAW’s Brooke Shafer. Simply Three will perform in Sitka 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets available online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website.
Comments / 0