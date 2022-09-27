With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, the challenges for the heroes of the JSA have only gotten more difficult. After running into numerous dead ends in their investigation into the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), last week's "Chapter Four: The Evidence" saw the discovery of a major clue pointing to the return of Dragon King, but that clue doesn't come without some challenges of its own. Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) was seriously injured when he went back to the scene of the murder to investigate and, more than that, the final moments of the episode revealed that Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) has started experiencing physical changes — including developing skin very similar to that of her father, Dragon King. It's a tense place for the series to be but if fans were hoping to find out what's next this week, they will have to wait just a bit longer. There isn't a new episode of DC's Stargirl this week.

