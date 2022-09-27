Read full article on original website
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Released by Paramount Network
The highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone is now less than two months away. Season 4 of the series broke records for Paramount Network, once again proving itself as one of the biggest shows on cable television. In November, the series will officially return for its fifth installment, and the first trailer is giving fans a glimpse at all of the wild western drama that lies ahead.
Yellowstone Season 5 Finds Fan-Favorite Character in a Very Different Place
This November, Yellowstone returns for its fifth season on the Paramount Network, and one of its most important characters is going to be in a very different place than where we last saw them. Kayce Dutton ended Season 4 on a wild spiritual journey, culminating in a terrifying vision that gave him doubts about his future. At the start of Season 5, he'll be in a much better, more stable place, though that may not last very long.
Rings of Power: All Confirmed Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings TV Series
Unlike so many other shows that premiere on streaming these days, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still premieres just one new episode every week. Arriving late in the night on Fridays, the Amazon Prime Video series is able to capture audiences attention in ways that other streaming shows can't, while also forcing a lot of questions from those that aren't steeped in Tolkien lore. As we continued to cover the series week to week, and in the off-time between seasons, we've collected all of our spoiler-centric stories and details for the show in one place, which you can find below!
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Gets Update From Showtime Boss
Showtime has provided a small update on what the future of Dexter: New Blood looks like. Dexter is one of Showtime's most beloved franchises and seems to certainly be its most successful. Given the utter fascination with real life serial killers and true crime, audiences latched on to Dexter Morgan with ease and found his dark humor, morally dubious antics, and constant drama incredibly compelling. Although the original series didn't end on a high note for many fans, Showtime revived the series for a limited sequel series called Dexter: New Blood. Of course, those who watched the show know that it didn't exactly leave room for more as Dexter Morgan was shot and absolutely, without a doubt killed by his own son, partially at his own request.
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
Andor Episode 4 Has Star Wars Fans Loving Mon Mothma & Luthen Rael
Andor Episode 4 had Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael spending some time together. Fans are loving the series so far and especially the dynamic with these two characters. One quick scroll of Twitter shows how many people couldn't get enough of the meeting between the two. Promos for Episode 4 focused on a tense moment between Genevieve O'Reilly's and Stellan Skarsgård's characters. A bit of despair has been in the air over the course of this entire Disney+ series. Basically, Andor is the most adult of the Star Wars series on the streaming platform. There's been all kinds of social issues on display and a tone that feels very familiar to Rogue One fans. So, check out some of the celebration for yourself down below.
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
One Chicago Showrunner Has Bad News for Crossover Plans in New Seasons
One Chicago showrunner has bad new for fans looking for a crossover in these new seasons. TVLine spoke to co-showrunner Andrea Newman about seeing Chicago Fire, Med, and PD all crossing streams again. It's no secret that COVID-19 changed the game for people around the world. In the realm of entertainment, there are some protocols that need to be followed to keep everyone safe. Those kinds of constraints are going to make it difficult to have the massive team-up specials that fans of the Chicago universe look forward to. But, Newman wasn't there to spray cold water on all the excitement. The crossovers might take a different shape in this season and the immediate future. Check out what she told the outlet right here down below.
DC's Stargirl is Not New Tonight, Here's When the New Episode Airs
With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, the challenges for the heroes of the JSA have only gotten more difficult. After running into numerous dead ends in their investigation into the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), last week's "Chapter Four: The Evidence" saw the discovery of a major clue pointing to the return of Dragon King, but that clue doesn't come without some challenges of its own. Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) was seriously injured when he went back to the scene of the murder to investigate and, more than that, the final moments of the episode revealed that Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) has started experiencing physical changes — including developing skin very similar to that of her father, Dragon King. It's a tense place for the series to be but if fans were hoping to find out what's next this week, they will have to wait just a bit longer. There isn't a new episode of DC's Stargirl this week.
The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death
Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
Hugh Jackman Confirms Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Marvel fans got a bit surprise on Tuesday when Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to not only confirm the release date of Deadpool 3 but also announce that a familiar face would be coming along to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Hugh Jackman appearing as Wolverine in the film. Now, Jackman is confirming the announcement himself with his own post to social media.
Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Teases Villainous Future for Ned
Before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, there were numerous rumors of what to expect from the film. There were rumors that turned out to be true, like Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning as their respective Spider-Men. There was a rumor that Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) would become a villain at some point in the film, with this character's comic book destiny being becoming the Hob Goblin. After the events of No Way Home, it seems like that rumor is more likely to come true in a future film. During a new interview with Esquire. Batalon teased the villainous future of his character.
Crunchyroll to Add Two Major Movies on October 6th
Crunchyroll is the go-to place for all things anime, and it has amassed a number of IPs over the years. From shows to OVAs and movies, you can find just about anything you want to binge. Of course, there are some things missing from the catalog, and Crunchyroll has announced it will add two big movies to its line-up before long.
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
