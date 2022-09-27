ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's going on in the Gadsden area this weekend? Here are six things

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
Highway 411 Yard Sale

People are invited to find yard sale treasures and enjoy fall foliage along the U.S. 411 Yard Sale's 250-mile route, stretching from Leeds, Alabama, to Knoxville, Tennessee. Yard sale participants will be out Thursday through Sunday.

Gadtoberfest

Downtown Gadsden shops and bars will say goodbye to September and welcome October with the Gadtoberfest Pub Crawl from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, with 18 participating locations. Participants — age 21 and older — can fill their card with stickers for the chance to win prizes and enjoy drink specials at participating merchants on Broad, Court, Locust, Chestnut, South Second, South Third, North Sixth, and North First streets. Crawlers are urged to drink responsibly and bring a designated driver.

First Saturday

First Saturday at Carver Square, presented by the Carver Community Revitalization Committee, is set for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live music in the forefront featuring Subzero and Chris Baggett. There also will be vendors, food and games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CC5rs_0iBQmEQ400

RiverFest @ RiverRocks Landing

The lineup for this outdoor concert features Drake White, Anderson East, Kasey Kyndall, Jon Player and special guest singer-songwriter Aimee Mayo. The show is at 6 p.m. Saturday at RiverRocks Landing, 1 River Road, Gadsden. There will be food trucks, local vendors, and a tailgate area so those attending can keep up with college football games. For ticket information visit https://bit.ly/3LHRgv0 .

Gadsden Airport Fly-In, Drive-in

See airplanes, classic cars, food trucks and more at from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, 185 Ira Gray Road, Gadsden. Tickets will be available online or at the door, with a $1 discount for buying in advance. To purchase online, visit https://bit.ly/3RfAqVh .

Theatre of Gadsden 2023 Season Reveal Party

Be among the first to find out what shows Theatre of Gadsden will present next year at the season reveal party at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jake's Music Room, 101 Locust St. Tickets are $10 for an evening of food and fellowship, and celebration of the nonprofit's year of performances. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3SpKA6S .

