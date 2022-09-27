Read full article on original website
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
State College, Mifflin County field hockey tie 0-0 in defensive battle
Anyone who was looking for goals in Thursday’s State College-Mifflin County field hockey game was disappointed. But anyone looking for a competitive contest got more than they bargained for. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The two District 6 teams battled for four...
Bishop McDevitt field hockey clips Camp Hill in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital clash
Camp Hill (5-5) turned in a solid effort and gave Bishop McDevitt (9-1) all they could handle, but the Crusaders ultimately held on to secure a 1-0 divisional victory Thursday. Nat Barkman’s second-quarter goal proved to make the difference. Maddi Donmoyer picked up the assist on the game-winning tally.
Kyle Port scores four times as West Perry routs Gettysburg
On Thursday, Gettysburg started fast against one of the best Mid-Penn teams in West Perry, scoring a goal seven minutes in. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But after that, it was all Mustangs, as West Perry scored the next six goals in a...
Gabi Broscius, Alexandra Brady lead Mechanicsburg field hockey past Lower Dauphin
In a matchup of two of the state’s top field hockey programs, Gabi Broscius’ first-quarter goal Thursday proved the difference for Mechanicsburg in a 1-0 win over Lower Dauphin. Payton Killian had two saves and Kat Killian four for Lower Dauphin. Alexandra Brady had five saves for Mechanicsburg.
Milton Hershey volleyball defeats Steel-High
Milton Hershey scored a 3-0 win over Steel-High Thursday. Scores were 25-16, 25-5, 25-10. Tarianda Washington had nine aces and six kills for the Spartans, and Jenna Burney had 15 assists and a dig. Karina Webb had seven digs. Rose Singleton added a dig.
Devin Shepherd, David Chase help Central Dauphin dispatch Carlisle with ease, 42-14
CARLISLE – The Central Dauphin football team stared at a 7-0 deficit just two plays and 43 seconds into Thursday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game at Ken Millen Stadium. That didn’t faze the battle-tested Rams in the least. The Central Dauphin offense stepped on to field and methodically...
Boiling Springs volleyball tops Bishop McDevitt in five sets
In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.
Haley Noblit’s four goals carry unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Greencastle-Antrim’s girls soccer team faced one of its toughest tests on Thursday, heading to Bubbletown to take on Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Kosta Gianaris’ 3 goals help Bishop McDevitt down Milton Hershey
HARRISBURG - Milton Hershey put together a strong first half to its season, which included a 2-1 upset of Bishop McDevitt, and Thursday the Spartans were going for the sweep of the Crusaders.
Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith shocks Mid-Penn, wins conference golf title in play-off
On paper, Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith might’ve seemed like an afterthought to start Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Golf Championships at Dauphin Highlands. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Marching Band Showcase: Cumberland Valley group is largest in central Pa.
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Cumberland Valley High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. Cumberland Valley has the largest high school band in the area that PennLive has photographed. It is directed by David Porter. He answered the following questions:
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Camp Hill ‘bug project’ becomes familiar route through 7th grade for generation of students
Camp Hill Middle School science teacher Chad Gallaher has been teaching what has become a rite of passage for Camp Hill seventh graders for 25 years. “It’s an insect project,” Gallaher said from his science lab in the school, surrounded by this year’s collections, microscopes and other scientific equipment.
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
16 Berks Craft Breweries
Eat, drink and be merry this autumn season with a great selection of breweries to choose from right here in the Greater Reading area. It’s home to some of PA’s highest rated and most unique beer destinations, after all. Here’s a handy list to get you started…
History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town
Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
