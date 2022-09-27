ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Robert Curry Collier Sr.

By Holly Pond Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Robert Curry Collier, Sr., of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on Aug. 17, 1934, to Leonard L. and Lois Lillian Brooks Collier.

Mr. Collier served his country honorably in both the United States Air Force as well as the United States Army. Robert worked in the civil service, and he drove a truck. Robert was a people person. He never met a stranger. Mr. Collier was a devoted husband to his late wife, Betty, and was a loving father and grandfather. Robert’s life was one of dedication and honor and he will be missed greatly, not only by his family, but by the many people he touched in his eighty-eight years.

Mr. Collier is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Betty Plunkett Collier; son: Robert Curry Collier, Jr.; brother: Fred Collier; and sister: Willie Fay Lynch.

He is survived by sons: Frank Collier (Angie), John Collier (Carolyn); daughter: Joann Bishop; sisters: Mary Sue Freeman (Leon), Linda Yearwood (Charles); fourteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Collier are 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, Jeremy Cothren officiating. Robert will lie in state an hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Oak Level Cemetery where Mr. Collier will receive military honors before being laid to rest alongside his wife. Friends are invited to visit with the Collier family on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, in the funeral home chapel, from 6 until 8 p.m.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Collier family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edward Dudley Wilson

Mr. Edward Dudley Wilson, 82, of Cullman passed from this life on Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.  He was born Feb. 1, 1940, to Razzie Barton & Leola Gertrude Burkhart Wilson.  No services are planned at this time for Mr. Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a proud military man who served his country in both the Army and the Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Razzie Barton & Leola Gertrude Burkhart Wilson; his sister: Ellen Jeanette Hoffman; and his brother: Robert Wilson. Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughter: Kathy Mork; son: Rod Johnson; grandchildren: Savannah Mork and Josiah Mork; great-grandchildren: Nolan & Charlie; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronnie Rogers

Ronnie Rogers, age 67, of Cullman passed away on Sept. 28, 2022. Mr. Rogers loved Alabama football. He was loved by all who knew him and will dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dilmus Rogers and Opal Matheney; stepfather: William A. Matheney; brother: Ricky Wayne Rogers. Ronnie is survived by stepmother: Doris Matheney. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Funeral Home, Adamsville, AL. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Gardens, Adamsville, AL, with Dennis Loyd officiating. Burial will take place in the Crestview Memorial Gardens.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sue Ann Kaucher

Sue Ann Kaucher, age 85, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Sue was born Jan. 21, 1937, to John Albert and Mary Burnadette Trogden Gough. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Donald Kaucher; son: Hal Kaucher; granddaughter: Angela Kaucher; sister: Ruth Fehrmann; and brothers: Wilbur Gough and David Gough. A Memorial Mass for Mrs. Kaucher will be on at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Patrick Egan OSB officiating Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow services in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 6 p.m. A Rosary Service will be on Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Survivors are sons: Scott Kaucher, Mark Kaucher, Michael Kaucher; granddaughter: Mary Ann (Vincent) Weissend; great grandchildren: Kylie Kaucher, Tristin Cornelius, Noah Weissend; great great grandchild: Solomon Cornelius; sister-in-law: Carol Olt; nephew: Travis Olt. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Mildredge Duskin

Richard Mildredge Duskin, age 67, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Alabama to James Mildredge and Louvie Bell Duskin. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jerald Duskin; sister: Beverly Nix; and nephew: Robert Duskin. Survivors include his son: Jason (Kristin) Duskin; grandson: Noah James Duskin; granddaughter: Chloe Grace Duskin; brothers: Eugene (Linda) Duskin and Terry (Freida) Duskin; sisters: Jeanette (Donnie) Alldredge and Delores Underwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Memorial visitation for Richard Mildredge Duskin, will be at Old Nazarene Church, 9605 Hwy 69N Cullman AL, 35058 on October 23rd from 2-4 p.m.
HOLLY POND, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Karen Renae Buettner

Karen Renae Buettner, 66, of Hartselle, passed from this life on Sept. 25, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born May 21, 1956, to Jackie Lynn & Lavondia Aaron Gilreath. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buettner family.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Elizabeth Gable Twilley

Elizabeth Gable Twilley, age 90, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Elizabeth was born Feb. 3, 1932. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband: Olene Franklin Twilley. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters: Connie Twilley, Marietta GA, Cynthia Tabor (Jay), Vinemont AL, Charlotte Marcum (Craig) Venice FL, Carla Twilley, Venice FL; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of friends, family members and loved ones.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Freda Joyce Posey

Graveside Service for Freda Joyce Posey, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Emeus Cemetery with Johnny Green officiating; Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Posey passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born Feb. 21, 1940, to Olen and Alma English. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Ernest Posey; son: Tharron Posey; parents; and sisters: Okelene Seymore and Brenda Peek. Survivors include her daughters: Gegie (David) Sides and Ginger (Randy) Goggins; grandchildren: Amanda Sides, Michael Sides, Brandy Goggins, J.J. Goggins, and Austin Posey; four great-grandchildren; sister: Sherry (Charles) Goeller; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Little Pink Dress benefit slated for Oct. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation’s (CCBBF’s) primary fundraiser, the Little Pink Dress benefit, is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30-9 p.m. at Loft 212  The CCBBF was founded in 2013, its mission to raise money to assist Cullman-area residents while they are in a cancer treatment. The foundation provides need-based assistance for day-to-day living expenses such as utility bills, treatment transportation costs, food cards and other approved needs.   Patients meet with CCBBF partner, Nurse Navigator Jessica Nicholson, to determine the amount of assistance needed. The foundation pays the bills directly; no cash is given. This assistance is...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curry#The United States Army
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edna Adams Giddy

Edna “Susie” Adams Giddy, age 76 of Hayden, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1946, in Hayden, Alabama to James “Fat” Adams and Dorothy Lucille Johnson Adams. Susie was a 1964 graduate of Hayden High School and went to work for Liberty National Life Insurance Company and spent 47 years there as office manager. She loved working in her flower beds and watching the hummingbirds in the yard. She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and served in the Ladies’ Ministry. She...
HAYDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wilda Rochell Williams

Wilda Rochell Williams, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She went on to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends. Wilda was a caring loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who deeply loved her children. She was a very skillful nurse and blessed many with her labor. She loved her flowers, especially her roses, cooking and crocheting. She and Joe were members of the Church of God. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 24,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dale Elaine Starrett

Dale Elaine Starrett age 67 of Hartselle died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She is survived by her mother: Josephine Lucile Leatherwood Mitchell; daughter: Wendy Dawn Holbrooks; sisters: Kathy Russell and Patsy Hughes; and her grandchildren: Hannah Holbrooks and Hunter Holbrooks. A graveside celebration of Dale’s life will be Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Graham Cemetery in Jefferson County, AL.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Etna Ruth Rigsby

Etna Ruth (Pittman) Rigsby, age 89, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Etna was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Crane Hill, Alabama to Carl Glenn and Vassie Elizabeth Sinyard Pittman. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 62 years: Paul W. Rigsby; sister: Dwynell Pittman Speakman; brothers: Lelton Pittman and Adrian Pittman. Etna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed making a home for her family in the various locations where Paul was stationed in the Air Force. She remained young at heart and enjoyed entertaining friends and family, decorating...
VINEMONT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kay Fran White Huffstutler

Kay Fran White Huffstutler, 73, of Cullman passed from this life on Sept. 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.  She was born July 22, 1949, to Robert Daniel & Helen Lorene Quattlebum White. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Huffstutler family. Mrs. Huffstutler was preceded in death by her parents: Robert Daniel & Helen Lorene Quattlebum White; brother: Tommy White; and sister: Sue Jacquelyn Huskey. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Donald Huffstutler; daughter: Tanya (Jeremy) Childers; son: Ryan (Lisa) Huffstutler; grandchildren: Eric (Megan) Buckley, Dakota (JJ) Letson, Tabitha (Nick) Griffin, Katrina Beam, Donovan Beam, Daniel Childers; great grandchildren: Dawson Buckley, Lakes Jones, Lilly Folds, Hunner Folds and Brooklyn Griffin.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Lou Wood

Linda Lou Wood, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Linda was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Talladega, AL. Linda loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior, and her family and friends. She enjoyed time in God’s word and his creation. She served the Lord through teaching God’s word and ministering to the youth and ladies of the church. Linda is survived by her daughter: Julie Wood Austin; her son-in-law: Scott Austin; her sisters: Phyliss Todd and Betty Carpenter; and her granddaughters: Rachel Elisabeth Austin, Hannah Katherine Austin and Lydia Grace Austin. Linda was preceded in death by her husband: George Thomas Wood. A celebration of life funeral service for Linda will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at East Side Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St SE, Cullman, Alabama. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. A private family interment will follow at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://100fold.org/seedsower.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Eva holds 33rd Annual Eva Frontier Days celebration

EVA, Ala. – The town of Eva concluded its 33rd annual Eva Frontier Days celebration Saturday. The weeklong festivities began with a beauty pageant last Saturday, the annual hayride Tuesday, a community singing event Thursday and Music on the Square Friday, leading into the main festivities on Saturday. Saturday’s streets were lined with vendors, car and tractor enthusiasts and spectators. Guests experienced no shortage of entertainment with activities packed in throughout the day, starting with an art show at Eva Church of Christ, followed by a baking contest, parade, hay stacking contest, frog jumping contest, pig chase and more. “We are now classified...
EVA, AL
FOX54 News

Wallace State responds to offensive statements made by instructor

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — "As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry, and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity, and accessibility for our community." That was part of the statement from Wallace State Community College when offensive online statements by an instructor at the school went viral.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Muriel Hassell Helton

Muriel Hassell Helton, 96, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 20, 2022. Funeral services for Mrs. Helton will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holly Pond Cemetery in memory of Muriel.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office  Incidents  September 26  selling/distributing of dangerous drugs; Hwy 278 W domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1866 domestic violence, trespassing; Co. Rd. 216 harassment; Co. Rd. 1564 harassment; Co. Rd. 368  violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 783 theft of property; Co. Rd. 308 theft of property, criminal mischief; Danes Ln. unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 950 trespassing; Morgan Ave.  unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Hwy 157 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 308  September 27  domestic violence; Co. Rd. 616 theft of property; Co. Rd. 437  harassment; Co....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

39th Annual Cullman County Band Exhibition set for Saturday, Oct. 1

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School Band program will be opening its stadium to area schools for the 39th Annual Cullman County Band Exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. Oliver Woodard Stadium will be filled with music lovers coming together in appreciation of the students’ diligent work and talent. Tickets for adults are $5 and for kindergarten-12th-grade students are $2.  The band lineup will include:  Cullman Middle School  Holly Pond High School Cold Springs High School Vinemont High School Good Hope High School Hanceville High School  Fairview High School West Point School Cullman High School  Cullman High School Director of Bands Christopher Smith said he will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian, tentatively forecasted to reach the area on Saturday. The weather will be assessed based on the storm’s timing, duration and other factors.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCCDC distributes grants to area agencies and schools

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Community Development Commission (CCCDC) board members Cherrie Haney and Josh Speakman distributed grant checks Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Cullman County Economic Development office.   Recipients included:   Cullman Fire Rescue- for water rescue equipment Sardis Volunteer Fire Department- for LUCAS CPR device Joppa Volunteer Fire Department- for 12 P25 two-way radios  Fairview Middle School- for 32 new computers Industrial Development Board- for OTR graders Cullman County Bosom Buddies- for assisting cancer patients Cullman County Public Library- for the Bookmobile The Foundry Ministries- for high tunnels for crops  Grandview Community Center- for air-conditioning units for voting area Cullman Elks Lodge- for this year’s Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration Vinemont High School- for new Chromebooks White City Community Center- for building materials  Funding for CCCDC grants comes from taxes- Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in lieu of taxes and beer taxes. Grants are capped at $12,000 and are not issued for more than that amount except under extraordinary circumstances, which must be approved by the legislators.  The CCCDC strives to maintain a $100,000 reserve fund, as advised by the legislators.  To learn more or to submit a grant application, visit http://co.cullman.al.us/cccdc/cccdc.html  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy