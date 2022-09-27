Obituary: Richard Mildredge Duskin

Richard Mildredge Duskin, age 67, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Alabama to James Mildredge and Louvie Bell Duskin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jerald Duskin; sister: Beverly Nix; and nephew: Robert Duskin.

Survivors include his son: Jason (Kristin) Duskin; grandson: Noah James Duskin; granddaughter: Chloe Grace Duskin; brothers: Eugene (Linda) Duskin and Terry (Freida) Duskin; sisters: Jeanette (Donnie) Alldredge and Delores Underwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Memorial visitation for Richard Mildredge Duskin, will be at Old Nazarene Church, 9605 Hwy 69N Cullman AL, 35058 on October 23rd from 2-4 p.m.