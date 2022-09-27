ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Pond, AL

Obituary: Richard Mildredge Duskin

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Richard Mildredge Duskin, age 67, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Alabama to James Mildredge and Louvie Bell Duskin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jerald Duskin; sister: Beverly Nix; and nephew: Robert Duskin.

Survivors include his son: Jason (Kristin) Duskin; grandson: Noah James Duskin; granddaughter: Chloe Grace Duskin; brothers: Eugene (Linda) Duskin and Terry (Freida) Duskin; sisters: Jeanette (Donnie) Alldredge and Delores Underwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Memorial visitation for Richard Mildredge Duskin, will be at Old Nazarene Church, 9605 Hwy 69N Cullman AL, 35058 on October 23rd from 2-4 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edward Dudley Wilson

Mr. Edward Dudley Wilson, 82, of Cullman passed from this life on Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.  He was born Feb. 1, 1940, to Razzie Barton & Leola Gertrude Burkhart Wilson.  No services are planned at this time for Mr. Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a proud military man who served his country in both the Army and the Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Razzie Barton & Leola Gertrude Burkhart Wilson; his sister: Ellen Jeanette Hoffman; and his brother: Robert Wilson. Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughter: Kathy Mork; son: Rod Johnson; grandchildren: Savannah Mork and Josiah Mork; great-grandchildren: Nolan & Charlie; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronnie Rogers

Ronnie Rogers, age 67, of Cullman passed away on Sept. 28, 2022. Mr. Rogers loved Alabama football. He was loved by all who knew him and will dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dilmus Rogers and Opal Matheney; stepfather: William A. Matheney; brother: Ricky Wayne Rogers. Ronnie is survived by stepmother: Doris Matheney. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Funeral Home, Adamsville, AL. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Gardens, Adamsville, AL, with Dennis Loyd officiating. Burial will take place in the Crestview Memorial Gardens.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sue Ann Kaucher

Sue Ann Kaucher, age 85, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Sue was born Jan. 21, 1937, to John Albert and Mary Burnadette Trogden Gough. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Donald Kaucher; son: Hal Kaucher; granddaughter: Angela Kaucher; sister: Ruth Fehrmann; and brothers: Wilbur Gough and David Gough. A Memorial Mass for Mrs. Kaucher will be on at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Patrick Egan OSB officiating Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow services in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 6 p.m. A Rosary Service will be on Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Survivors are sons: Scott Kaucher, Mark Kaucher, Michael Kaucher; granddaughter: Mary Ann (Vincent) Weissend; great grandchildren: Kylie Kaucher, Tristin Cornelius, Noah Weissend; great great grandchild: Solomon Cornelius; sister-in-law: Carol Olt; nephew: Travis Olt. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Arlene Alberta Seeley

On Sept. 23, 2022, Arlene Alberta (Wyatt) Seeley, passed away peacefully at her home in Holly Pond, Alabama, at the age of 97. Arlene was born on October 6, 1924, in Valley Junction, Iowa to Welcome and Minnie (Lumberg) Wyatt. She was the mother of six children: Alberta Johnson, Alice James, James Stivers, Sharon Evans, Noel Seeley, and Nancy Seeley. Arlene was a resident of Newton, Iowa for most of her life, until due to health reasons, she moved to Holly Pond, Alabama to live with her daughter for the last 18 plus years. Mrs. Seeley was the last of this...
HOLLY POND, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
City
Holly Pond, AL
State
Alabama State
Holly Pond, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Elizabeth Gable Twilley

Elizabeth Gable Twilley, age 90, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Elizabeth was born Feb. 3, 1932. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband: Olene Franklin Twilley. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters: Connie Twilley, Marietta GA, Cynthia Tabor (Jay), Vinemont AL, Charlotte Marcum (Craig) Venice FL, Carla Twilley, Venice FL; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of friends, family members and loved ones.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Freda Joyce Posey

Graveside Service for Freda Joyce Posey, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Emeus Cemetery with Johnny Green officiating; Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Posey passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born Feb. 21, 1940, to Olen and Alma English. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Ernest Posey; son: Tharron Posey; parents; and sisters: Okelene Seymore and Brenda Peek. Survivors include her daughters: Gegie (David) Sides and Ginger (Randy) Goggins; grandchildren: Amanda Sides, Michael Sides, Brandy Goggins, J.J. Goggins, and Austin Posey; four great-grandchildren; sister: Sherry (Charles) Goeller; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Little Pink Dress benefit slated for Oct. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation’s (CCBBF’s) primary fundraiser, the Little Pink Dress benefit, is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30-9 p.m. at Loft 212  The CCBBF was founded in 2013, its mission to raise money to assist Cullman-area residents while they are in a cancer treatment. The foundation provides need-based assistance for day-to-day living expenses such as utility bills, treatment transportation costs, food cards and other approved needs.   Patients meet with CCBBF partner, Nurse Navigator Jessica Nicholson, to determine the amount of assistance needed. The foundation pays the bills directly; no cash is given. This assistance is...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kenneth G. Bean

Funeral Service for Kenneth G. Bean, age 70, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; Interment in Simcoe Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 -2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bean passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 13, 1952, in New Mexico. Kenneth retired as a MSGT from the Air Force after 23 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Jo Bean. Survivors include his wife: Marie Bean; sons: Kenneth B. (Stacy) Bean and Lee Alvin Bean; grandchildren: Karley (Ryan) Click, Anthony Camp, and Tyler Bean; great-grandchild: Finley Lukas Bean; sister: Barbara Trigo; and brothers: Norman Estridge, Chris Bean, Jack Bean, and Ray McBain.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab Hospital#Old Nazarene Church
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wilda Rochell Williams

Wilda Rochell Williams, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She went on to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends. Wilda was a caring loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who deeply loved her children. She was a very skillful nurse and blessed many with her labor. She loved her flowers, especially her roses, cooking and crocheting. She and Joe were members of the Church of God. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 24,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edna Adams Giddy

Edna “Susie” Adams Giddy, age 76 of Hayden, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1946, in Hayden, Alabama to James “Fat” Adams and Dorothy Lucille Johnson Adams. Susie was a 1964 graduate of Hayden High School and went to work for Liberty National Life Insurance Company and spent 47 years there as office manager. She loved working in her flower beds and watching the hummingbirds in the yard. She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and served in the Ladies’ Ministry. She...
HAYDEN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Cullman Memory Gardens donated to local nonprofit board

CULLMAN, Ala. – The future of Cullman Memory Gardens is brighter after receiving good news recently. The cemetery is no longer a for-profit investor-owned cemetery. It is now owned and will be operated by a local nonprofit board created by the Alabama Legislature. The owners of Memory Gardens donated the cemetery to the Cullman Memory Gardens Cemetery Foundation on Sept. 15, 2022.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office  Incidents  September 26  selling/distributing of dangerous drugs; Hwy 278 W domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1866 domestic violence, trespassing; Co. Rd. 216 harassment; Co. Rd. 1564 harassment; Co. Rd. 368  violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 783 theft of property; Co. Rd. 308 theft of property, criminal mischief; Danes Ln. unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 950 trespassing; Morgan Ave.  unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Hwy 157 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 308  September 27  domestic violence; Co. Rd. 616 theft of property; Co. Rd. 437  harassment; Co....
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rodney Dylan Witcher

Rodney Dylan “Rooster” Witcher, 53, of Cullman passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born April 20, 1969, in Huntsville, Alabama. He is survived by his mother: Barbara Witcher; brother: Shawn (Felicia) Witcher; nieces: Ashlon Witcher and Addilon Witcher; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father: Jon Gary Witcher. The funeral service will be Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dale Elaine Starrett

Dale Elaine Starrett age 67 of Hartselle died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She is survived by her mother: Josephine Lucile Leatherwood Mitchell; daughter: Wendy Dawn Holbrooks; sisters: Kathy Russell and Patsy Hughes; and her grandchildren: Hannah Holbrooks and Hunter Holbrooks. A graveside celebration of Dale’s life will be Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Graham Cemetery in Jefferson County, AL.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Etna Ruth Rigsby

Etna Ruth (Pittman) Rigsby, age 89, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Etna was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Crane Hill, Alabama to Carl Glenn and Vassie Elizabeth Sinyard Pittman. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 62 years: Paul W. Rigsby; sister: Dwynell Pittman Speakman; brothers: Lelton Pittman and Adrian Pittman. Etna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed making a home for her family in the various locations where Paul was stationed in the Air Force. She remained young at heart and enjoyed entertaining friends and family, decorating...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kay Fran White Huffstutler

Kay Fran White Huffstutler, 73, of Cullman passed from this life on Sept. 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.  She was born July 22, 1949, to Robert Daniel & Helen Lorene Quattlebum White. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Huffstutler family. Mrs. Huffstutler was preceded in death by her parents: Robert Daniel & Helen Lorene Quattlebum White; brother: Tommy White; and sister: Sue Jacquelyn Huskey. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Donald Huffstutler; daughter: Tanya (Jeremy) Childers; son: Ryan (Lisa) Huffstutler; grandchildren: Eric (Megan) Buckley, Dakota (JJ) Letson, Tabitha (Nick) Griffin, Katrina Beam, Donovan Beam, Daniel Childers; great grandchildren: Dawson Buckley, Lakes Jones, Lilly Folds, Hunner Folds and Brooklyn Griffin.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Lou Wood

Linda Lou Wood, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Linda was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Talladega, AL. Linda loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior, and her family and friends. She enjoyed time in God’s word and his creation. She served the Lord through teaching God’s word and ministering to the youth and ladies of the church. Linda is survived by her daughter: Julie Wood Austin; her son-in-law: Scott Austin; her sisters: Phyliss Todd and Betty Carpenter; and her granddaughters: Rachel Elisabeth Austin, Hannah Katherine Austin and Lydia Grace Austin. Linda was preceded in death by her husband: George Thomas Wood. A celebration of life funeral service for Linda will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at East Side Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St SE, Cullman, Alabama. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. A private family interment will follow at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://100fold.org/seedsower.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenda Jean Strickland

Memorial visitation for Glenda Jean Strickland, age 82, of Cullman, will be from 10 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Strickland passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born Sept. 18, 1940, to Chester and Pearl Maze. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother: Charlcie Maze; husbands: Wilson Strickland and Dalton Hood; and brothers: Joe Donald “Buddy” Maze, Jerry Maze, and Dillard Maze. Survivors include her sons: Chris (Diane) Hood and Jimmy (Sarah) Strickland; daughter: Beverly Franklin; grandchildren: Lisa Hope, Michael Hood, Kelsey Strickland, Robert Strickland, and William Strickland; great-grandson: Jacob Anthony Pearson; and sister: Linda Tapia.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Whitt Wray

Homegoing service for Bro. Whitt Wray, age 67, of Vinemont, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Brandon Pylant and Richard Roberts officiating; Interment in Eva Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Wray passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1954, in Somerville, Alabama, to Morgan Grady Wray and Fannie Gertrude Wray. He was a pastor for 45 years at various places in Morgan and Cullman counties. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: McCoy Wray; sister: Martha Gravatt; and one grandchild. Survivors include his wife: Edith Wray; daughters: Melina (Brandon) Pylant and Elisha (Bengi) Terry; grandchildren: Aaron Pylant, Bethany Pylant, Jay (Sarah) Terry, Ashley Terry, Presley Terry, and Brooklyn Terry; great-grandchildren: Brooks Terry and Keaton Terry; brothers: W. D. Wray, James Wray, and Vann Wray; sisters: Myra Patterson and Judy Atkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Muriel Hassell Helton

Muriel Hassell Helton, 96, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 20, 2022. Funeral services for Mrs. Helton will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holly Pond Cemetery in memory of Muriel.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy