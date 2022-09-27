Obituary: Karen Renae Buettner

Homegoing service for Bro. Whitt Wray, age 67, of Vinemont, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Brandon Pylant and Richard Roberts officiating; Interment in Eva Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Wray passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1954, in Somerville, Alabama, to Morgan Grady Wray and Fannie Gertrude Wray.
He was a pastor for 45 years at various places in Morgan and Cullman counties.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: McCoy Wray; sister: Martha Gravatt; and one grandchild.
Survivors include his wife: Edith Wray; daughters: Melina (Brandon) Pylant and Elisha (Bengi) Terry; grandchildren: Aaron Pylant, Bethany Pylant, Jay (Sarah) Terry, Ashley Terry, Presley Terry, and Brooklyn Terry; great-grandchildren: Brooks Terry and Keaton Terry; brothers: W. D. Wray, James Wray, and Vann Wray; sisters: Myra Patterson and Judy Atkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Comments / 0