Good music and good food: Here's a taste of what's to eat at Mempho Music Festival

You are probably headed to Mempho Music Festival for the music, but don't miss out on the food. Mempho organizers have created an all-star lineup of great eats for you to enjoy.

As in past years, Mempho will have several popular Memphis restaurants and food trucks serving their fare during the event, which runs Friday-Sunday at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden.

Food trucks and more

All guests can enjoy festival fare from the more than 10 food trucks that will be set up on the festival grounds.

MemPops and The Green Beetle are just two of the popular Memphis eateries that will be on hand.

Memphis brewery Wiseacre Brewing Co. will also have a large presence at the festival, as it is the official Mempho beer partner. Wiseacre be serving an assortment of beers, as well as its line of "The Set Up" canned cocktails.

Tennessee-based Jack Daniels is a partner, as well as Bols Vodka (an European vodka distiller) and Austin, Texas-based seltzer company Mighty Swell.

Be sure to bring your credit or debit card because Mempho is cashless.

Guests have the option of attaching their credit card information to RFID (radio-frequency identification) wrist bands for an optional form of payment.

Lexus Live Fire

In addition to the general admission offerings, Mempho organizers have planned a special dining experience for VIP ticket-holders — the Lexus Live Fire experience.

Inside the Lexus VIP Village, guests will be treated to meals cooked over live fire by a star-studded lineup of chefs from across the Southeast.

Memphis chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, who own renowned restaurants such as Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Hog & Hominy and The Gray Canary, will be cooking alongside acclaimed chefs from New Orleans, Charleston and St. Louis.

“We are super stoked to be back here again,” Hudman said. “We had fun last year, but this year it will be a totally different experience.”

Ticer and Hudman, along with the guest chefs, will be cooking on either a wood-burning pizza oven or FatStack smoker, both custom-made.

The invited chefs are ones Ticer and Hudman have collaborated with before. “These are not just our friends. We respect them,” Ticer said.

New Orleans chefs Stephen Stryjewski of Cochon Butcher and Ryan Prewitt of Peche Seafood Grill, St. Louis chef Gerard Craft of Niche and chefs Aaron Siegel, Taylor Garrigan and Johnny Banta of Home Team BBQ in Charleston will be cooking alongside Ticer and Hudman over the course of the three-day festival.

Expect dishes like Roasted Oysters, Smoked Chicken Wings with Alabama White Sauce, Smoked Brisket and a variety of wood-fired pizzas.

The menu for each day and serving times can be found at memphofest.com/vip. Each item will be $15.

Mempho sponsor suite ticket-holders will be treated to late-night snacks prepared by chef Felicia Willett from Downtown Memphis restaurant Felicia Suzanne’s. Short Rib Grilled Cheeses, Natchitoches Meat Pies, her signature Fried Oysters over Grits and a Frito Pie made with Claybrook Farm chili are few of the items that will be served.

For tickets and more information about Mempho Music Festival, visit memphofest.com.

