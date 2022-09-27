ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville's Tammy Steffee makes herself at home with statewide championship

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago
FOWLERVILLE — Tammy Steffee had to travel nearly the length of the state to prove she was the best homemaker Michigan had to offer in 2022.

Steffee won the 2022 Michigan Homemaker of the State in August during a competition with three other county winners in Grand Traverse County. According to Northwestern Michigan Board of Directors Clarissa Johnson, there are 13 counties in the state that conduct local competitions, four winners took part in the state event.

Steffee, a Fowlerville teacher, is the first person from Livingston County to win the statewide title; she was named the county homemaker of the year in 2021 to earn the right to compete in the statewide Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions contest.

"You get intimidated and meet all of the contestants, all these big counties and I'm like, 'Dude, here I am from little old Fowlerville, what in the heck. We've got to win this,'" Steffee said.

Steffee and other competitors were judged on such things as positive attributes, community involvement, MAFE knowledge, ambassadorship potential, communication skills, enthusiasm and a poster they created themselves.

The competiton says "a homemaker is a man or woman who successfully manages their life in a way that benefits both their family and their community. They effectively manage their household, create a home where they celebrate their creativity, skills, and work ethic, and provide inspiration and guidance to others. They contribute to society by performing community service that reflects their values and beliefs."

As the winner, Steffee received MAFE gold passes for free access to all MAFE-sponsored fairs for a year, $100, a plaque, a tiara and a sash.

The Michigan Homemaker of the State serves as a goodwill ambassador for MAFE, "promoting greater public understanding, awareness and interest in Michigan fairs and agriculture, and promoting the Homemaker of the State competition." They are also encouraged to attend other fairs, give presentations and participate in parades for one year.

"The whole point of the homemaker program in itself is the promotion of homemaking, and not necessarily a stay- at-home mom, we've kind of had to modify and update, but it's bring back the simple principles of cooking and sewing and sharing that knowledge, but it's more than that," Johnston said.

Steffee hadn't competed in the Homemaker of the Year event until 2021 — and entered only on a whim. She said she didn't even want to tell her family she was taking part in the state competition because she was certain she wasn't going to win.

When she won Homemaker of the State in Traverse City her family was unaware: She lied to them about going the Traverse City; her 17-year-old daughter Kylie Steffee was the only person who went with her.

"I just really wanted to do it to put Livingston County on the state level map," Tammy Steffee said. "That's really what my whole focus was. It was cool."

While she was new to the homemaker competition, Steffee has some history winning crowns. She was the first Fowlerville fair queen in 1990, winning from among about 15 contestants. She also was the Howell Melon Festival Queen in 1991 and won the Miss America clogging title.

Steffee isn't the only family member to post a big win at the fair.

Her daughter Courtney Steffee won Fowlerville fair queen in 2021 and her mother Lucille Morrison even was a past 4-H queen. In addition, Steffee's sister Tina Kupniewski won Citizen of the Year at the 2022 Fowlerville Family Fair.

"(My daughter and I) had dual crowns. It was really cool," Steffee said. "We went to the Rotary and spoke at different events together. It was a special moment."

Additionally, being part of the Fowlerville Family Fair has always been a family affair with her mother, sister, daughters and herself involved in 4-H.

"I think it all plays a part in the experience of being a positive role model, being a good influence on our youth, our next generation and trying to hold onto values that truly matter and will outweigh the test of time," Tammy Steffee said.

Comments / 1

 

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

