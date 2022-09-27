ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County Commission approves two midwives for Choices in post-Dobbs grant

By Bill Dries
 3 days ago

Shelby County Commissioners approved a $201,800 county grant Monday, Sept. 26, for two midwife positions at Choices: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health.

County Mayor Lee Harris pushed on social media ahead of the commission session for the grant.

Democratic state Senator Raumesh Akbari, who is on the board of Choices, spoke in favor of the grant.

“Statewide maternal health is a major issue,” she told commissioners. “Any funding can save lives.”

The commission vote reflected the same partisan split seen this past January when the previous commission that left office at the end of August approved funding for a playground at the center.

The vote then was 8-5, reflecting the Democratic majority and Republican opposition to any funding for the center that offered abortion services among other services at the time.

Since last month, Choices has stopped providing abortions because of the state’s abortion restrictions put in place by the U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing the nearly 50-year old Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

In Monday’s vote for the grant for midwives, Republican commissioners Amber Mills, Brandon Morrison and Mick Wright voted no. The fourth Republican, David Bradford, abstained.

In other action, the commission approved a resolution by commissioner Erika Sugarmon calling on the Shelby County Election Commission to provide the County Commission with an inventory of the voting machines being phased out after the August elections.

The resolution, which is not binding on the election commission, also asks how the machines that won’t be used in Nov. 8 elections will be disposed of. It creates an ad hoc committee to discuss the best way to dispose of them.

Sugarmon says she believes there were irregularities in the Aug. 4 election count and cites a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The concern is they have the opportunity to destroy the machines,” said Sugarmon, who has been a complainant in past court cases against the election commission.

“That’s their intent,” she said. “Based on their history, they move around the (county) commission and get done what they want to get done. They want to destroy the evidence.”

The commission also approved a second resolution by Sugarmon  calling for a voter purge list and other related data from the election commission.

Passing on the second of three readings Monday was an ordinance taking the appointment of a chief ethics officer out of the hands of the county attorney and making it a nomination by the county mayor that goes to the county commission for approval.

