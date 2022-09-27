ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Blackberry Farm Brewery in Maryville offers pricey pub grub | Grub Scout

By The Grub Scout
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Did you know Blackberry Farm − the luxury resort in rural Blount County − operates a brewery near downtown Maryville? I had sampled and appreciated Blackberry Farm beers on different occasions in the past, but when I heard their burgers were not to be missed, that was enough to send The Grub Spouse and me in that direction to give their brewery operation a go.

It occupies what might have been some kind of warehouse or garage facility in the past. When we arrived, the few parking spaces surrounding the building were all taken, but on a second pass, The Spouse and I were able to snag an undesignated spot right next to the front patio seating area.

We entered through the front garage door, which was in the up position to take advantage of the warm but mild temperatures on the evening we visited. Inside, the rear wall is stacked with racks of wooden barrels that I presumed were filled with beer. The main bar area is on the right as one enters, while a beer-to-go cooler and a merch section run along the opposite wall. The floor space is dotted with high-top and picnic-style seating. It’s a folksy vibe for a Blackberry Farm property.

The Spouse and I perused the concise menu at the bar. Snacks include thick-cut barbecue chips with onion and pickled ramp dip, Blackberry Farm pimento cheese with chips, a vegetable crudité with black-eyed pea hummus, and sweet-tea-brined chicken tenders. They also offer chopped and mixed-green salads. We passed on all those items, although I found the crudité and chicken tenders intriguing.

That left six main dishes, which include their classic smash burger, a BLT burger, a chicken sandwich (fried or griddled) and a Buffalo chicken sandwich. The Spouse ordered the fish tacos ($17) − two soft taco shells topped with chipotle crema, pickled jalapeño, red onion, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, cilantro and lime.

I ordered the smoked onion smash burger ($17) − two patties and white cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun with smoked onion jam mayo, shredded lettuce and spicy pickles. While at the bar, I also ordered an IPA ($6) from among their rotating selection of 12 house labels. Incidentally, water and soft drinks are also available to patrons who might not want to imbibe or who may prefer H2O with their meals.

We took a seat at a high-top, and I sipped my beer while we waited for our food. We noted the brewery’s large selection of board games stacked near the bar, and a large-screen TV was set up in front of the beer barrels, broadcasting NFL action. After a few minutes, we determined that the ultra-low seat backs of our high-top chairs made for uncomfortable sitting, so we relocated to a nearby picnic table.

Our meals were served on those metal trays that I have encountered so often lately in casual-service restaurants. Overall, I was happy with the burger. The two patties were juicy, and the brioche bun was soft and fresh. I always appreciate shredded lettuce over leafy, and the pickles were sliced thin, an ideal ratio for folks like me who can tolerate pickles but aren’t crazy about them (a little pickle goes a long way in my book). The onion mayo was a delightful twist.

I wasn’t as impressed with the fish tacos. I was fine with the fish itself (I never got an ID on the variety), but there was something about the flavor combo of the other ingredients that was odd to my palate. The Spouse agreed. Both of our meals, however, were accompanied by delicious French fries − thick and crispy on the outside but nice and soft in the middle. They were hot and well-seasoned and served with BFB’s original pub sauce − a mixture of mayo, Worcestershire sauce and other ingredients.

My primary issue with Blackberry Farm Brewery isn’t the food but the pricing. I try to factor in the fact that restaurant prices across the board are still suffering from inflationary influences, but in my opinion, $17 each for a cheeseburger and two run-of-the-mill fish tacos is a stretch. I’m supposing there’s a certain amount of brand maintenance involved in putting these price points into play. But to be fair, even though my pour appeared to be 12 ounces instead of a pint, I thought the $6 tab was reasonable enough.

So while I can accept Blackberry Farm Brewery as a fun and unique gathering spot where Blount County folks might enjoy some local suds and grub, I can think of any number of other locations where you can receive the same quality of experience without paying through the nose for the privilege.

Blackberry Farm Brewery

Food: 4

Service: 4

Atmosphere: 4

Overall: 4

Address: 106 Everett Ave., Maryville

Phone: 865-724-2088

Beer service only

Hours: 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 12 to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 1 to 8 p.m. Sundays

This Blount County brewpub serves a rotating array of microbrews and tasty pub grub in a convivial setting.

