Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Police say man charged in Chevelle theft found unconscious in another stolen vehicle

CASPER, Wyo. — A man has been charged in Natrona County Circuit Court with the theft of a prized 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle earlier this month. Jaelin Miller, 27, was arrested early Tuesday morning after being found unconscious in another stolen vehicle, according to a Casper police lieutenant’s affidavit. Miller also had six active arrest warrants.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted

Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend

It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office finds felony escapee

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office found a felony escapee after he failed to return from work release. Phillip Campbell is described as a 43-year-old white man, about 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was found by deputies at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/28/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

DMS ‘secured’ during nearby police standoff

A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon. At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in...
DOUGLAS, WY
oilcity.news

Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
Sheridan Media

Crash Near Thermopolis Results in Three Fatalities

A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 20 south of Thermopolis claimed the lives of three individuals. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver attempted to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with a 2014 BMW X-6 traveling northbound. The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 83-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Peter Sherman. Sherman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
THERMOPOLIS, WY
107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
MILLS, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

