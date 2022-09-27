ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

'Communications is a huge part': After high-profile shootings, Knoxville agencies prepare

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Police cordoned off West Town Mall on Sunday night as officers swarmed the entrance and ambulances stood at the ready. But a scene that might have engendered alarm in passers-by was all about preparing in case a real emergency occurs in Knox County.

Specifically, crews trained on how they'd coordinate and respond to a mass shooting.

"This was the first time in at least five years that we've done a multiagency response training in a big, very populated public space," said Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland, adding the agency does smaller trainings on a frequent basis.

"There have been a lot of high-profile shootings recently," Erland said, citing the tragedies in Uvalde , Texas, and Buffalo , New York. "Those were on our mind, how to handle situations of that magnitude."

The Knoxville Police Department served as the lead agency as multiple first response crews participated in the collaborative active shooter training at the mall, Erland said, including Knoxville Fire Department, University of Tennessee Police Department, Rural Metro Fire, Knox County 9-1-1, Knox County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response. The University of Tennessee Medical Center also prepared with "victims" being taken by ambulance to the emergency department throughout the drill.

The four-hour-long session was broken into two exercises, Erland said: one contained to a small section of the mall and one that was spread out and complex. Every effort was made to make the exercises as close to a real-life scenario as possible, he said, starting from the initial response by the first officers on the scene to other personnel coming in, triaging "victims" and extricating "mall patrons."

"We certainly train nonstop for those worst-case scenarios," Erland said. "Hopefully, you don't ever have to use that training. But you don't want it to be the first time agencies have to work together, if an active shooter situation happens."

Erland said communications was a major emphasis.

"Making sure everyone understands their role," he said. "We're the lead agency, but the other agencies have essential roles as well. We need to ensure, if there are any holes, that is worked out beforehand. We had several objectives. First, to make sure we establish a scene command and then within that, a unified command, so all the agencies can get resources to where they need to be – communications is a huge part of that."

The exercise didn't disrupt normal mall operations because it started after the mall closed at 6 p.m. Erland said a de-brief will take place in the near future to assess the success of the training and identify potential issues.

